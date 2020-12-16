×
11 Under-$100 Sneakers to Buy from Adidas’ End of Year Sale

By Victor Deng
Adidas
CREDIT: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a way to pass the time, or even lift your spirits while quarantining at home, try indulging in some retail therapy courtesy of Adidas. The German sportswear brand just kicked off its huge year-end sale, with up to 50% off tons of shoes, apparel and accessories to complete your lounge or workout look.

In terms of footwear, you’ll find tons of coveted styles discounted — from variations of the iconic Stan Smith to Ultraboost runners. Other marked down fan-favorites include the retro Continental 80 and statement-making Ozweego sneakers. So no matter your taste, you’re bound to find a marked down style you’ll love.

Ahead, 11 standout men’s sneakers to make the sale.

Adidas Stan Smith

Originally $80, these beloved tennis sneakers are now 40% off in a number of colorways and finishes, including the classic white leather and brown velvet versions. The minimalist design is timeless and versatile, so you can’r go wrong adding a pair to your cart.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith $80 $48
Adidas Superstar

An equally classic shoe, this low-top edition of the Adidas Superstar is also nearly half off. Defined by its signature black and white colors and rubber shell toe, this shoe is an instant wardrobe staple.

adidas superstar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Superstar $100 $60
Adidas Nizza Hi RF

Paying homage to military bomber jackets, this high-top Nizza shoe is crafted with a green nylon upper instead of its usual canvas finish. It also features colorful pops of orange on the tongue and lining, and is equipped with a handy zipper in the back for easy on and off.

adidas nizza high rf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Nizza Hi RF $90 $54
Adidas Rivalry Lo Superstar

The Rivalry Low was a hit on the basketball court during the mid ’80s. This street-ready version of the iconic style is designed with a superimposed photo graphic of the brand’s Superstar shoes.

adidas rivalry lo superstar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Rivalry Lo Superstar $120 $72
Adidas Pro Model

These mid-cut shoes, which also have basketball roots, are 40% off in the royal blue and white and yellow colorways. The retro shell toe style features plush padding throughout, making it incredibly comfortable and a great shoe to have in your rotation.

Adidas Pro Model
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Pro Model $90 $54
Adidas Adilette Premium

Perfect to wear post-workout, while running errands or simply lounging at home, these supportive slides feature a smooth leather lining and cushy sole. The silver style, complete with three blue stripes on the strap and a hint of red at the heel, borrows its colors from another iconic ’80s Adidas shoe, the futuristic Micropacer.

Adidas Adilette Premium
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Adilette Premium $60 $36
Adidas Continental 80

These classic leather trainers are marked down from $100 to $60. In addition to their throwback look, the Continental 80 is crafted with a soft French terry lining, OrthoLite sock line and split-rubber cupsole with an EVA insert for top-tier comfort.

adidas Continental 80 Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Continental 80 $100 $60
Adidas Top Ten

Constructed with vegan and recycled materials, these all-white high-tops are not only stylish but are better for the planet, too. An OrthoLite sock liner also makes these eco-friendly and super wearable.

Adidas Top Ten
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Top Ten $110 $66
Adidas NMD_R1 V2 Rio De Janeiro

Inspired by the vibrant streets of Rio De Janeiro, this model features bright pops of color and bold throwback styling. In terms of comfort, it offers a snug, sock-like fit and NMD’s ultra-responsive cushioning.

adidas NMD_R1 V2 Rio De Janeiro
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas NMD_R1 V2 Rio De Janeiro $140 $98
Adidas Torsion TRD

For a bold look with unbeatable comfort, this colorful trail-inspired shoe boasts cool reflective details, plus a soft French terry lining, compression EVA midsole and Adiprene heel cushioning.

Adidas Torsion TRD
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Torsion TRD $130 $78
Adidas Ultraboost DNA Prime

Amp up your runs with Adidas’ Ultraboost DNA Prime, featuring a stretchy yet supportive Primeknit upper and responsive Boost cushioning effortless strides.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Prime
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Ultraboost DNA Prime $200 $140
