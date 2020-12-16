11 Under-$100 Sneakers to Buy from Adidas’ End of Year Sale

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for a way to pass the time, or even lift your spirits while quarantining at home, try indulging in some retail therapy courtesy of Adidas. The German sportswear brand just kicked off its huge year-end sale, with up to 50% off tons of shoes, apparel and accessories to complete your lounge or workout look.

In terms of footwear, you’ll find tons of coveted styles discounted — from variations of the iconic Stan Smith to Ultraboost runners. Other marked down fan-favorites include the retro Continental 80 and statement-making Ozweego sneakers. So no matter your taste, you’re bound to find a marked down style you’ll love.

Ahead, 11 standout men’s sneakers to make the sale.

Adidas Stan Smith

Originally $80, these beloved tennis sneakers are now 40% off in a number of colorways and finishes, including the classic white leather and brown velvet versions. The minimalist design is timeless and versatile, so you can’r go wrong adding a pair to your cart.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Superstar

An equally classic shoe, this low-top edition of the Adidas Superstar is also nearly half off. Defined by its signature black and white colors and rubber shell toe, this shoe is an instant wardrobe staple.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Nizza Hi RF

Paying homage to military bomber jackets, this high-top Nizza shoe is crafted with a green nylon upper instead of its usual canvas finish. It also features colorful pops of orange on the tongue and lining, and is equipped with a handy zipper in the back for easy on and off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Rivalry Lo Superstar

The Rivalry Low was a hit on the basketball court during the mid ’80s. This street-ready version of the iconic style is designed with a superimposed photo graphic of the brand’s Superstar shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Pro Model

These mid-cut shoes, which also have basketball roots, are 40% off in the royal blue and white and yellow colorways. The retro shell toe style features plush padding throughout, making it incredibly comfortable and a great shoe to have in your rotation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Adilette Premium

Perfect to wear post-workout, while running errands or simply lounging at home, these supportive slides feature a smooth leather lining and cushy sole. The silver style, complete with three blue stripes on the strap and a hint of red at the heel, borrows its colors from another iconic ’80s Adidas shoe, the futuristic Micropacer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Continental 80

These classic leather trainers are marked down from $100 to $60. In addition to their throwback look, the Continental 80 is crafted with a soft French terry lining, OrthoLite sock line and split-rubber cupsole with an EVA insert for top-tier comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Top Ten

Constructed with vegan and recycled materials, these all-white high-tops are not only stylish but are better for the planet, too. An OrthoLite sock liner also makes these eco-friendly and super wearable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas NMD_R1 V2 Rio De Janeiro

Inspired by the vibrant streets of Rio De Janeiro, this model features bright pops of color and bold throwback styling. In terms of comfort, it offers a snug, sock-like fit and NMD’s ultra-responsive cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Torsion TRD

For a bold look with unbeatable comfort, this colorful trail-inspired shoe boasts cool reflective details, plus a soft French terry lining, compression EVA midsole and Adiprene heel cushioning.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost DNA Prime

Amp up your runs with Adidas’ Ultraboost DNA Prime, featuring a stretchy yet supportive Primeknit upper and responsive Boost cushioning effortless strides.