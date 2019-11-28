Adidas’ Black Friday Sales Are Here — These Are the Shoes With Deals Right Now

‘Tis the season to be shopping. The Adidas Black Friday sale 2019 is already live, with deals up to 50% off sneakers online. Some of the Three Stripes brand’s most popular styles are up for grabs for less. It’s a great opportunity to upgrade your style right now or stock up for the approaching holidays. Check out our top picks for men from sale, including lifestyle and performance looks, and head to Adidas.com to see all the discounts.

Adidas Stan Smith

Nothing says classic Adidas like a Stan Smith. The iconic silhouette is a timeless take on court style featuring perforated 3-Stripes on the side with “Stan” emblazoned on the heel tab and “Smith” on the other. Originally $100, they’re now on sale for $80.

Adidas Osweego

The Adidas Osweego blends late ’90s and early ’00s style with a futuristic twist. The sneakers incorporate mesh, suede and smooth TPU. Comfort comes from enhanced Adiprene cushioning in the forefoot and heel. Originally $110, they’re now on sale for $77.

Adidas Continental 80

Style trends of the ’80s are back. From Adidas, the Continental 80 silhouette offers fashion with function. They’re made with a suede upper for a soft feel and a split cupsole design. The reissue of the classic court staple comes in several colorways and originally retailed for $80, but now it’s only $45.

Adidas Cloudfoam Slides

Pamper your feet in Adidas’ Cloudfoam slides. The sandals incorporate the brand’s quick-drying Cloudfoam footbed, which offers ultra-soft padding for your feet. The design comes in four colorways on sale for just $15 (previously $25). Take advantage of this deal and step out in a stylish slide featuring a bandage-style upper emblazoned with Adidas’ classic 3-Stripes graphics.

Adidas Gazelle

The Adidas Gazelle silhouette gets reissued after debuting in 1991. The attractive, minimalist design is done in smooth leather with a soft-feel construction. The shoes were originally priced at $80, but are now $40.

Adidas Sobakov

This soccer-inspired shoe comes with a comfy stretchy knit upper, eye-catching offset laces and a bold outsole, all making this a look sure to turn heads. It originally cost $120, but now it’s only $60.

Adidas Sobakov. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Kamanda 01

The Sobakov wasn’t the only soccer-inspired lifestyle sneaker Adidas released this year. The Kamanda is constructed with a gum outsole reminiscent of the tread pattern found on the classic Samba. In honor of Black Friday, the price tag was just cut to $60.

Adidas Kamanda 01.

Adidas I-5923

Adidas pairs an eye-catching retro upper with modern Boost cushioning, making this shoe a must-have for fans of the Three Stripes. And now it’s only $65, down from $130.

Alphabounce Beyond

This performance running shoe is executed with responsive Bounce cushioning and a breathable upper, making it a great choice for the fitness-focused buyer. Originally $120, it’s now half off.

Adidas Alphabounce Beyond. CREDIT: Adidas

