Adidas’ Black Friday Sale Has Already Begun — These Are the Sneakers to Buy

‘Tis the season to be shopping. Big sales are already popping up online and in stores leading to up to Black Friday. Set your calendars to Nov. 9 to get started early this year, with up to 50 percent off popular men’s sneakers you can shop online now.

Check out our top picks from current sales, including lifestyle and performance looks, and head to Adidas.com to see all the discounts.

Adidas Sobakov

The soccer-inspired comes with a comfy stretchy knit upper, eye-catching offset laces and a bold outsole, all making this a look sure to turn heads. It originally cost $120, but now it’s only $60.

Adidas Kamanda 01

The Sobakov wasn’t the only soccer-inspired lifestyle sneaker Adidas released this year. The Kamanda is constructed with a gum outsole reminiscent of the tread pattern found on the classic Samba. In honor of Black Friday, the price tag was just cut to $60.

Adidas I-5923

Adidas pairs an eye-catching retro upper with modern Boost cushioning, making this shoe a must-have for fans of the Three Stripes. And now it’s only $65, down from $130.

Adidas Originals I-5923 CREDIT: Adidas

Ultra Boost

The performance runner with lifestyle appeal is now just $142, down from $180. The style ditches the cage synonymous with the original iteration of the shoe and boasts full-length plush Boost cushioning.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Originals NMD_R1

The slip-on design makes this casual silhouette attractive, complete with a comfortable Primeknit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning. Once $130, the sneakers are marked down to $104.

Alphabounce Beyond

This performance runner is executed with responsive Bounce cushioning and a breathable upper, making it a great choice for the fitness-focused. Originally $120, it’s now half off.

Adidas Alphabounce Beyond CREDIT: Adidas

