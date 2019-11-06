Sign up for our newsletter today!

The 7 Best Training Shoes for the Gym

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Adidas Pure Boost Trainer
Adidas Pure Boost Trainer
CREDIT: Adidas

If you’re a gym rat, a solid cross-training sneaker is a must. And if you’re looking for a new pair, you’re in luck, as the market’s top brands have several styles out now to choose from. Below, shop options from Nike, Adidas, Puma and others that could be in your gym bag today.

Nike Metcon Sport

This look is made for both weightlifting and agility, and is designed with a strap for mid foot containment, a stretchy sleeve that makes them easy to put on and take off and a flat rubber outsole for stability during heavier lifts.

Nike Metcon Sport
Nike Metcon Sport
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Metcon Sport $100
Buy it

Reebok JJ 3

The third shoe for NFL star J.J. Watt is designed for grueling workouts and features a tough and stretchy Flexweave woven textile upper,  asoft and durable EVA foam midsole and a rubber outsole that wraps up the sides of the shoe for abrasion protection.

Reebok JJ 3
Reebok JJ 3
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok JJ 3 $100
Buy it

Jordan Trunner NXT React

Jordan Brand isn’t only good for basketball sneakers. This shoe pairs responsive Nike React cushioning with a breathable and lightweight upper, as well as diamond-shaped cage for stability.

Jordan Trunner NXT React
Jordan Trunner NXT React
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Jordan Trunner NXT React $150
Buy it

Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer

The Three Stripes delivers a trainer with support in mind featuring the brand’s Forgedmesh material on the upper, flexible Bounce midsole cushioning and an adaptive rubber outsole for traction that’s good for all surfaces.

Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer
Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer $100
Buy it

Puma Lqdcell Tension Rase

The look from Puma made for high-intensity training is built with Lqdcell midsole cushioning and TPU heel clip for cushioning, TPU mesh overlays on the upper and a durable rubber outsole built with traction in mind.

Puma Mantra Fusefit Unrest 
Puma Mantra Fusefit Unrest
CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma Lqdcell Tension Rase $100
Buy it

New Balance Minimus Prevail

The Boston-based brand delivers the Minimus Prevail with an engineered knit upper, an external TPU heel counter for stability and a Vibram outsole provides for multi-directional traction.

New Balance Minimus Prevail
New Balance Minimus Prevail
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance Minimus Prevail $120
Buy it

Altra HIIT XT 2

The running- and outdoor-focused brand delivers an excellent high intensity workout shoe made with durable and flexible construction, an updated lacing system built with stability and support in mind.

Altra HIIT XT 2
Altra HIIT XT 2
CREDIT: Altra
Buy: Altra HIIT XT 2 $110
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

6 Perfect Gifts for CrossFit Lovers

7 Men’s Gifts for the Fitness Fanatic — Starting at $14

6 Great Gifts for Your Sporty Husband — Starting at $18

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad