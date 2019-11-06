The 7 Best Training Shoes for the Gym

If you’re a gym rat, a solid cross-training sneaker is a must. And if you’re looking for a new pair, you’re in luck, as the market’s top brands have several styles out now to choose from. Below, shop options from Nike, Adidas, Puma and others that could be in your gym bag today.

Nike Metcon Sport

This look is made for both weightlifting and agility, and is designed with a strap for mid foot containment, a stretchy sleeve that makes them easy to put on and take off and a flat rubber outsole for stability during heavier lifts.

Nike Metcon Sport CREDIT: Nike

Reebok JJ 3

The third shoe for NFL star J.J. Watt is designed for grueling workouts and features a tough and stretchy Flexweave woven textile upper, asoft and durable EVA foam midsole and a rubber outsole that wraps up the sides of the shoe for abrasion protection.

Reebok JJ 3 CREDIT: Reebok

Jordan Trunner NXT React

Jordan Brand isn’t only good for basketball sneakers. This shoe pairs responsive Nike React cushioning with a breathable and lightweight upper, as well as diamond-shaped cage for stability.

Jordan Trunner NXT React CREDIT: Nike

Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer

The Three Stripes delivers a trainer with support in mind featuring the brand’s Forgedmesh material on the upper, flexible Bounce midsole cushioning and an adaptive rubber outsole for traction that’s good for all surfaces.

Adidas AlphaBounce Trainer CREDIT: Adidas

Puma Lqdcell Tension Rase

The look from Puma made for high-intensity training is built with Lqdcell midsole cushioning and TPU heel clip for cushioning, TPU mesh overlays on the upper and a durable rubber outsole built with traction in mind.

Puma Mantra Fusefit Unrest CREDIT: Puma

New Balance Minimus Prevail

The Boston-based brand delivers the Minimus Prevail with an engineered knit upper, an external TPU heel counter for stability and a Vibram outsole provides for multi-directional traction.

New Balance Minimus Prevail CREDIT: New Balance

Altra HIIT XT 2 The running- and outdoor-focused brand delivers an excellent high intensity workout shoe made with durable and flexible construction, an updated lacing system built with stability and support in mind. Altra HIIT XT 2 CREDIT: Altra

