16 Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

When temperatures rise and sweating is pretty much inevitable, socks can be more of a nuisance than they’re worth. If you’re looking for ways to stay cool and ditch your knits without restoring to sandals, there are a number of stylish sneakers suitable for going sockless in the summer months.
These pairs are typically made from breathable fabrics like canvas, cotton, linen or genuine leather. Pairs that are machine washable are especially ideal, in case they start smelling funky. You’ll also want to look for options with perforated uppers to help promote proper airflow or moisture-wicking, antimicrobial linings to prevent odor buildup.
Ahead, we compiled 16 great women’s sneakers you can comfortably wear without socks. They vary from runners to casual slip-ons that are perfect for strolling across boardwalk.
Sperry Seaside Perf Leather Sneaker
Available in multiple colors, these Sperry slip-on sneakers have a perforated leather upper and unlined interior for optimal breathability and a roomier fit. Underfoot, the style is fixed with a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles featuring Wave-Siping for reliable traction on slick surfaces.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi -Seasonal Color
A classic silhouette, these high-top Chucks have a lightweight canvas upper and lining, padded insoles and durable vulcanized rubber outsoles. This pair, which comes in tons of colorways, should not only let the foot breathe but last a long time, too.
Keds Champion CVO
Another iconic canvas style, this signature Keds Champion lace-up has a soft, breathable fabric lining and memory foam footbed for long-lasting comfort. Moreover, the rubber outsoles are flexible and textured to help keep you steady on your feet.
Allbirds Tree Runners
The summer-ready sister to Allbirds’ popular Wool runners, the brand’s Tree Runners feature an upper made of eucalyptus tree fiber. In addition to being responsibly-sourced, the material is also lightweight, breezy, and conforms to the shape of your foot. The pair also features a merino wool footbed for moisture and odor control.
Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker
An open-weave mesh upper and stretchy sock-like fit make these no-tie running shoes ideal to wear with nothing underneath. Meanwhile, the visible Max Air unit in the heel and lightweight foam sole provides springy, responsive cushioning to help you go the distance. If you’re not a runner though, the style is great to just hang out in, too.
Ugg Bren Slip-On Sneaker
Ugg’s Bren Slip-On features a cotton mesh upper, plush terrycloth interior and EVA cushioned insoles. Crepe rubber outsoles provide added flexibility.
Vans Classic Slip-On
Another slip-on silhouette, Vans’ Classic Slip-On is equipped with a durable canvas upper and soft cotton drill lining for breathability and comfort. It also had a padded collar and footbed, plus gum rubber outsoles featuring the brand’s signature waffle tread pattern for grip.
New Balance 990v5 Sneaker
This trendy New Balance style features a highly breathable upper that combines mesh and suede, a dual-density foam collar and an Ortholite footbed built to cushion feet and support the arches.
Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 139 Sneaker
Coming in over a dozen colors to choose from, Ilse Jacobsen’s Tulip 139 slip-on has all-over teardrop perforations with scalloped embossing, soft microfiber linings and a removable cushioned insole.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
These simple canvas lace-ups from celebrity-approved sneaker brand Superga have a breathable cotton canvas lining and logo-embossed eyelets. The style is also available in leather options.
Toms Parker Slip-On Sneaker
Toms’ Parker slip-on sneakers feature a textured woven textile upper and lightweight, cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Underfoot, the brand’s signature rubber outsoles provide support and traction. This pair comes in seven colorways.
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe
Adidas’ Ultraboost 20 is engineered with a supportive, foot-hugging Primeknit upper and springy Boost midsole cushioning to help you go the extra mile. Special technology also provides a locked-in fit.
Ecco Soft 7 Street Sneaker
These leather sneakers have a contrasting collar, breathable leather lining and a removable leather-covered insole. An Ecco Fluidform construction uses fluid materials to create soles that are lightweight, flexible and cushioned.
Vionic Adore Sneaker
This sporty shoe has a breathable mesh upper with cooling side cut-outs, plus a stretchy, lightly cushioned collar and dual front and back heel tabs for easy on and off access. Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting foot health, the pair also features a removable insole and arch support.
Teva Highside ’84 Sneaker
Teva’s retro-inspired Highside ’84 low-top has a lightweight ripstop upper with a leather and suede trim, a breathable textile lining and an EVA foam footbed. Ideal for taking on precarious terrain, the style is crafted with a rugged rubber outsole featuring 4mm lugs that grip the ground. The style comes in three colors.
Clarks Un Rio Tie Sneaker
This style from Clarks delivers a breathable perforated design with soft leather linings, moisture-wicking OrthoLite footbed and lightweight EVA soles.