16 Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

When temperatures rise and sweating is pretty much inevitable, socks can be more of a nuisance than they’re worth. If you’re looking for ways to stay cool and ditch your knits without restoring to sandals, there are a number of stylish sneakers suitable for going sockless in the summer months.

These pairs are typically made from breathable fabrics like canvas, cotton, linen or genuine leather. Pairs that are machine washable are especially ideal, in case they start smelling funky. You’ll also want to look for options with perforated uppers to help promote proper airflow or moisture-wicking, antimicrobial linings to prevent odor buildup.

Ahead, we compiled 16 great women’s sneakers you can comfortably wear without socks. They vary from runners to casual slip-ons that are perfect for strolling across boardwalk.

Sperry Seaside Perf Leather Sneaker

Available in multiple colors, these Sperry slip-on sneakers have a perforated leather upper and unlined interior for optimal breathability and a roomier fit. Underfoot, the style is fixed with a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles featuring Wave-Siping for reliable traction on slick surfaces.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi -Seasonal Color

A classic silhouette, these high-top Chucks have a lightweight canvas upper and lining, padded insoles and durable vulcanized rubber outsoles. This pair, which comes in tons of colorways, should not only let the foot breathe but last a long time, too.

Keds Champion CVO

Another iconic canvas style, this signature Keds Champion lace-up has a soft, breathable fabric lining and memory foam footbed for long-lasting comfort. Moreover, the rubber outsoles are flexible and textured to help keep you steady on your feet.

Allbirds Tree Runners

The summer-ready sister to Allbirds’ popular Wool runners, the brand’s Tree Runners feature an upper made of eucalyptus tree fiber. In addition to being responsibly-sourced, the material is also lightweight, breezy, and conforms to the shape of your foot. The pair also features a merino wool footbed for moisture and odor control.

