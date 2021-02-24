×
16 Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

By Riley Jones
converse chuck taylor all star high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

When temperatures rise and sweating is pretty much inevitable, socks can be more of a nuisance than they’re worth. If you’re looking for ways to stay cool and ditch your knits without restoring to sandals, there are a number of stylish sneakers suitable for going sockless in the summer months.

These pairs are typically made from breathable fabrics like canvas, cotton, linen or genuine leather. Pairs that are machine washable are especially ideal, in case they start smelling funky. You’ll also want to look for options with perforated uppers to help promote proper airflow or moisture-wicking, antimicrobial linings to prevent odor buildup.

Ahead, we compiled 16 great women’s sneakers you can comfortably wear without socks. They vary from runners to casual slip-ons that are perfect for strolling across boardwalk.

Shop our picks below.

Sperry Seaside Perf Leather Sneaker

Available in multiple colors, these Sperry slip-on sneakers have a perforated leather upper and unlined interior for optimal breathability and a roomier fit. Underfoot, the style is fixed with a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles featuring Wave-Siping for reliable traction on slick surfaces.

Sperry Seaside Perf Leather Sneaker, sneakers you can wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sperry Seaside Perf Leather Sneaker $55 $45
Buy it

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi -Seasonal Color

A classic silhouette, these high-top Chucks have a lightweight canvas upper and lining, padded insoles and durable vulcanized rubber outsoles. This pair, which comes in tons of colorways, should not only let the foot breathe but last a long time, too.

Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks, converse chuck taylor all star high
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi $60
Buy it

Keds Champion CVO

Another iconic canvas style, this signature Keds Champion lace-up has a soft, breathable fabric lining and memory foam footbed for long-lasting comfort. Moreover, the rubber outsoles are flexible and textured to help keep you steady on your feet.

keds champion sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Keds Champion CVO $50
Buy it

Allbirds Tree Runners

The summer-ready sister to Allbirds’ popular Wool runners, the brand’s Tree Runners feature an upper made of eucalyptus tree fiber. In addition to being responsibly-sourced, the material is also lightweight, breezy, and conforms to the shape of your foot. The pair also features a merino wool footbed for moisture and odor control.

Allbirds Tree Runners, sneakers you can wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds
Buy: Allbirds Tree Runners $95
Buy it

Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker

An open-weave mesh upper and stretchy sock-like fit make these no-tie running shoes ideal to wear with nothing underneath. Meanwhile, the visible Max Air unit in the heel and lightweight foam sole provides springy, responsive cushioning to help you go the distance. If you’re not a runner though, the style is great to just hang out in, too.

Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker $150
Buy it

Ugg Bren Slip-On Sneaker

Ugg’s Bren Slip-On features a cotton mesh upper, plush terrycloth interior and EVA cushioned insoles. Crepe rubber outsoles provide added flexibility.

ugg bren slip on, sneakers you can wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Bren Slip-On Sneaker $90
Buy it

Vans Classic Slip-On

Another slip-on silhouette, Vans’ Classic Slip-On is equipped with a durable canvas upper and soft cotton drill lining for  breathability and comfort. It also had a padded collar and footbed, plus gum rubber outsoles featuring the brand’s signature waffle tread pattern for grip.

sneakers you can wear without socks, Vans Classic Slip-On 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vans Classic Slip-On $55
Buy it

New Balance 990v5 Sneaker

This trendy New Balance style features a highly breathable upper that combines mesh and suede, a dual-density foam collar and an Ortholite footbed built to cushion feet and support the arches.

New Balance 990v5 Sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: New Balance 990v5 Sneaker $175
Buy it

Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 139 Sneaker

Coming in over a dozen colors to choose from, Ilse Jacobsen’s Tulip 139 slip-on has all-over teardrop perforations with scalloped embossing, soft microfiber linings and a removable cushioned insole.

slip-on Tulip 139 from Ilse Jacobsen, sneakers you can wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 139 Sneaker $84
Buy it

Superga Cotu Sneaker

These simple canvas lace-ups from celebrity-approved sneaker brand Superga have a breathable cotton canvas lining and logo-embossed eyelets. The style is also available in leather options.

Superga Cotu Sneaker, sneakers you can wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Superga Cotu Sneaker $65
Buy it

Toms Parker Slip-On Sneaker

Toms’ Parker slip-on sneakers feature a textured woven textile upper and lightweight, cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Underfoot, the brand’s signature rubber outsoles provide support and traction. This pair comes in seven colorways.

toms parker slip on sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Toms Parker Slip-On Sneaker $60
Buy it

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe

Adidas’ Ultraboost 20 is engineered with a supportive, foot-hugging Primeknit upper and springy Boost midsole cushioning to help you go the extra mile. Special technology also provides a locked-in fit.

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe $72-$308
buy it

Ecco Soft 7 Street Sneaker

These leather sneakers have a contrasting collar, breathable leather lining and a removable leather-covered insole. An Ecco Fluidform construction uses fluid materials to create soles that are lightweight, flexible and cushioned.

Ecco Soft 7 Street Sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ecco Soft 7 Street Sneaker $160
Buy it

Vionic Adore Sneaker

This sporty shoe has a breathable mesh upper with cooling side cut-outs, plus a stretchy, lightly cushioned collar and dual front and back heel tabs for easy on and off access. Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting foot health, the pair also features a removable insole and arch support.

sneakers you can wear without socks, vionic adore sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vionic Adore Sneaker $120
Buy it

Teva Highside ’84 Sneaker

Teva’s retro-inspired Highside ’84 low-top has a lightweight ripstop upper with a leather and suede trim, a breathable textile lining and an EVA foam footbed. Ideal for taking on precarious terrain, the style is crafted with a rugged rubber outsole featuring 4mm lugs that grip the ground. The style comes in three colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Teva Highside '84 $90 $67
Buy it

Clarks Un Rio Tie Sneaker

This style from Clarks delivers a breathable perforated design with soft leather linings, moisture-wicking OrthoLite footbed and lightweight EVA soles.

Clarks Un Rio Tie Sneaker, sneakers to wear without socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Clarks Un Rio Tie Sneaker $130
Buy it
