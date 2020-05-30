Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Shoe Trends that Defined 1920s Fashion

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
shutterstock_editorial_9712931a
From the Archives: 1920s-Inspired Fashion
From the Archives: 1920s-Inspired Fashion
From the Archives: 1920s-Inspired Fashion
From the Archives: 1920s-Inspired Fashion
View Gallery 34 Images

The 1920s ushered in a new era for women, especially when it came to fashion and footwear.

After World War I, Western society began to shift away from the strict Victorian era and into the swinging Jazz Age. In the United States, women gained the right to vote thanks to the 19th Amendment, which was passed in 1919 and ratified the following year. Henry Ford’s mass production of cars also allowed women to travel in public spaces like never before. Additionally, cities began to witness a population boom of both young men and women seeking opportunities. This combination of political, cultural and technological shifts granted women freedom in both lifestyle and dress

Related

Emily Ratajkowski Adopts West Coast Style in a Crop Top, Biker Shorts + Skater Sneakers

Keds Partners With Draper James on Shoes With Southern-Inspired Designs

The Collabs: February

1920s fashion trends, Three Fashionable Young Ladies in Evening Outfits by Worth On the Left A Casino Dress in Bright Pink Satin Crepe with Black Fur Border and Jet Black Belt in the Middle A Dress in Green Satin Crepe with Matching Guipure Lace On the Skirt On the Right A Dress in Grey and Black Patterned Muslin 1924Historical Collection85, 1920s style
A fashion plate of Three Fashionable Young Ladies in Evening Outfits by Worth from the Historical Collection.
CREDIT: Historia/Shutterstock

Fashion trends for women became quite liberating at this time. Corsets came off, hemlines and haircuts got shorter, furthermore allowing room for women to express themselves. With dresses getting shorter and ankles now exposed, shoes also entered the spotlight. Shoes that accentuated a women’s foot began to surface such as t-strap heels and brogue Mary Janes.

Today, styles from the 1920s continue to make a mark in fashion. The legendary decade lives on through runways and red carpets of recent years. Take for example  Angelina Jolie’s look at the red carpet premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Tokyo. The actress is wearing a 1920s-inspired fringe dress by  Ralph & Russo Couture.

1920s fashion trends, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' film premiere, Arrivals, Roppongi Hills Arena, Tokyo, Japan - 03 Oct 2019
(L-R): Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet in Tokyo Oct. 3.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Whether you’re looking for a 1920s-inspired costume or simply want to add a few retro elements to your wardrobe, there is a wide range of footwear available to customers that are intrigued by the decade. From Gucci to Keds, brands continue to recycle elements of the ’20s. Below, take a look back at the shoe styles that defined the times a century ago.

T-Strap Heels

T strap shoes, 1920s, wedding shoes, 1920s fashion trends
Close up of the elegant embroidered T-strap shoes, 1923.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Known for its distinctive “T” strap across the vamp, the T-strap heel became a popular footwear choice for women when it came to formal footwear in the 1920s. Often paired with a low, curved heel, the T-strap was a sultry but sturdy shoe favored among the flapper subculture.

Flappers, who were young, cosmopolitan women, experienced the newfound freedoms of the ’20s and were a definitive group of the time. Hollywood stars such as Joan Crawford, Louise Brooks and Gloria Swanson often emulated this subculture in movies, further pushing it into vogue. To this day, the style of the flapper is what most consider 1920s fashion. (Think fringe dresses, T-strap heels, long cigarettes and bob haircuts.) The subculture continues to be a trope at many a costume party and a staple in red carpet style.

1920s-Inspired Fashion, 1920s style, flapper, Joan Crawford, 1920s fashion trends
Joan Crawford in “Our Dancing Daughters,” 1928.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another notable element of T-strap shoes and other popular heels from the 1920s is the shape of the toe box. At the beginning of the 1920s, the toes of shoes were pointed. Throughout the decade this changed. Toe boxes began to round, creating an almond-toe shape that was mass-produced toward the end of the decade.

GUCCI Leather mid-heel t-strap sandal, gucci, 1920s heel, 1920s fashion trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch.
Buy: Gucci Leather mid-heel t-strap sandal $1250
Buy it

T-strap heels make a great fashion statement for those looking to add some vintage-inspired pieces to their wardrobe. Featuring a round, almond-shaped toe, these T-strap heels designed by Gucci is an example of how luxury designers continue to draw creativity from the decade. The decadent T-strap shoe featured gold and black leather details on the upper and a pearl-fastened clasp. 

Free People also offers another fun, flapper-inspired t-strap heel. The satin pump comes in a sultry gold or midnight blue. It also features a chunky 4.5-inch platform heel for sturdy support.

Free People Wythe Platform Satin Pump, 1920s shoes, t-strap sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack.
Buy: Free People Wythe Platform Satin Pump $188 $110
Buy it

Into chunky soles? These brogue-detailed T-straps are offered in an array of colorways such as black, pink and blue. The 2.75-inch rubber heel and platform toe give this shoe a bit of height without leaving the wearer uncomfortable.

1920s fashion trends, DADAWEN Women's Classic T-Strap Platform oxford, 1920s shoes, mary jane brogues
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.
Buy: DADAWEN Women's Classic T-Strap Platform $90 $33
Buy it

Spring Step also offers a contemporary pair that’s comfortable and wallet-friendly. The Maiche sandal from Spring Step is offered in black and white. These t-straps sandals are perhaps one of the more “authentic” options when it comes to 1920s-inspired T-straps as dyes and colorways weren’t quite yet mass commercialized.

1920s fashion trends, Spring Step Maiche sandals, 1920 shoes, vintage inspired comfort shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.
Buy: Spring Step Maiche sandal $130
Buy it

Oxford Shoes

1920s fashion trends, Josephine Baker, oxford shoes, 1920s, 1920 shoes
Josephine Baker, 1928.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Oxford was considered the everyday shoe for women of the 1920s and continued to be popular into the 1940s. The formal lace-up shoe was often built on a low military or Louis heel, making it a practical day shoe. The Oxford came in sleek natural leather and canvas colorways.

Today, the Oxford continues to be a favorite shoe when it comes to women’s fashion. Offered with both high heels and lower heels, the shoe remains a classic staple in women’s wardrobes.

These shoes from Odema take on the timeless brogue style oxford that’s suitable for any occasion. Available in multiple colorways, the opportunities are endless for shoppers looking to tap into the vintage-inspired style.

1920s fashion trends, Odema Womens PU Leather Oxfords Wingtip Lace up Mid Heel Pumps Shoes, 20s shoes, oxford pumps
Buy: Odema Wingtip Lace-up Mid Heel Pumps $30
Buy it

For customers looking for a lower-heeled option, these Oxfords from Journeys are a great option. The women’s Oxford from Wanted Babe is offered in both neutrals and a fun silver metallic, making it a great everyday shoe that can be dressed up or down.

1920s fashion trends, Womens Wanted Babe Oxford Casual Shoe - Mustard, 1920s shoes, oxfords
CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys.
Buy: Womens Wanted Babe Oxford Casual Shoe in Mustard $50
Buy it

Leaning more towards slip-ons? These Brogue Oxford Mules from the Banana Republic are comfortable and chic. This shoe is crafted with a fun, silvery Vegan leather upper, plus has a padded, slip-resistance footbed that adds a little comfort. The faux-lace detailing on the front is also a cheeky edition to this 1920s-inspired mule.

Brogue Oxford Mule, silver mules, 1920s fashion trends,
CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic.
Buy: Brogue Oxford Mule $138
Buy it

Mary Janes

Louise Brooks, 1920s, mary janes, 1920s shoe trends, 1920s fashion trends
Louise Brooks, 1925.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like the T-strap heel, the Mary Jane was another favorite of the flapper subculture and sultry Hollywood stars like Louise Brooks. The low-heeled shoe with a singular and suggestive strap on the vamp made it a favorite for dancing or a night on the town. The trend continues to be a popular footwear choice today picked up by both luxury and comfort-driven brands.

rochas mary janes, flapper shoes, 1920 shoes, 1920s fashion trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa
Buy: Rochas Velvet Mary Jane pumps $660 $462
Buy it

These festive mary janes from Rochas are the perfect party shoe and now are 30% off on Mytheresa.com. The lavish Mary Janes are worth the splurge if you’re looking for a 20’s-inspired shoe for a 1920’s themed-night or simply just a fun, nostalgic fantasy shoe!

Another festive Mary Jane is the Jamy Ankle Strap Sandal from Rebels, whose shoes are made in Portugal. Now offered at 40% off, this chunky-heeled gold Mary Jane is ideal for a party shoe or can add a little flair to your everyday routine.

Rebels Jamy Ankle Strap Sandal, mary janes, 1920 fashion trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack
Buy: Rebels Jamy Ankle Strap Sandal $140 $41
Buy it

Notice again that the shoe features an almond-shaped toe. This trait would continue to prevail onwards in Western style until the 1960s when toes began to narrow.

Today, the Mary Jane has also made its way into the comfort market. Take the Comfortiva Quanita Mary Jane Pump. It’s not only a stylish option for comfort-centric shoppers but also has a Pillowtop memory foam–cushioned pump that rests on a low, chunky heel.

1920s fashion trends, Quanita Mary Jane Pump COMFORTIVA, mary janes, 1920 inspired shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Buy: Comfortiva Quanita Mary Jane Pump $100 $75
Buy it

These floral-embellished Mary Janes from Spring Step show that comfort doesn’t have to be compromised when it comes to style. The floral cut-outs on the upper give a nod to the brogue-detailing that was popular during the 1920s. The sandal is offered in both black and white.

1920s fashion trends, Nougat Pump SPRING STEP, mary janes, 1920 inspired shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Buy: Spring Step Nougat Pump $90
Buy it

Tennis Shoes

1920s fashion trends, Helen Wills, 1920s, tennis shoes, 1920s shoes
Helen Wills during a practice game at San Francisco, 1925.
CREDIT: Everett/Shutterstock

In 1916, Keds designed the first tennis shoe for women, and by the 1920s the shoe began to gain traction both in the sports and leisure world. The flat lace-up canvas shoe was worn by women athletes of the era including tennis star, Helen Willis.

The Women’s Champion Originals from Keds continues to be a popular shoe for women of all ages. Its timeless style has been favored by many throughout the decades including Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Onasis and Yoko Ono, to name a few.

1920s fashion trends, keds x kate spade, champion sneakers, 1920s style
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds.
Buy: Keds Champion Originals $45
Buy it

Looking to add a little sparkle in your step? Keds’ collaboration with Kate Spade offers customers new festive takes on the classic tennis shoe. Offered in a handful of glitzy colorways, these Keds sneakers can be worn out and about or with a flapper costume.

1920s fashion trends, kate spade x keds, glitter champion sneaker, 1920s style
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds.
Buy: Women's Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Soft Lurex sneakers $110
Buy it

If you’re looking to go a bit more minimal, the collab also features a shoe in the Pristine Dancing Dot colorway. Whether you’re a fan of the classic white or sparkly sneaker, Keds has limitless colorways that bring this century-old style into the 21st century.

1920s fashion trends, Women's Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion sneaker, keds, shoes inspired by the 1920s
Women's Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds.
Buy: Women's Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion sneaker $80
Buy it

Keds continues to be a force behind women with recent initiatives such as a collaboration with  Draper James, Reese Whitherspoon’s clothing and lifestyle line. The collection features the classic Champion style sneaker, a style that has stood the test of time. (One hundred years, to be exact.) With magnolia flowers decorated throughout the canvas’ upper, this Ked sneaker adds a touch of Southern charm to the classic shoe.

1920s fashion trends, draper james x keds, 1920s inspired shoes, champion sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds.
Buy: Women's Keds x Draper James Champion Magnolia $65
Buy it

The brand also released a republished handbook that it had made for girls in the 1920s in honor of this year’s International Women’s Day in March.

1920s fashion trends, Keds Hand-book for Girls Cover 1920s
One of the “Hand-book for Girls” covers from the 1920s.
CREDIT: Keds

From the Archives: Photos of Celebrities in 1920s-inspired fashion.

Want more? 

The Shoe Trends That Defined the ’90s

8 Shoe Trends That Dominated Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

#TBT: Shoe Ads From the 1910s Through the 2000s

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad