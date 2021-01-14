10 Timberland Winter Boots Made for Ultimate Protection & Style

There’s always a turning point in the season where winter’s harsh conditions reach their peak, and it becomes essential, yet difficult, to find footwear options that are equally fashionable and functional. You might have been able to weather the first few weeks of cold temperatures and gusty winds in your go-to Chelsea boots or high-top sneakers. However, once the streets remain consistently slushy, boot options with weather-proof constructions and more traction will become an everyday wardrobe necessity.

Fortunately, Timberland offers a wide variety of boot options to embrace the best of both worlds. Among its selection of winter styles, you’ll find waterproof versions of its iconic 6-inch boot as well as other signature lace-up silhouettes. Many offer cozy features like insulation, air-tight constructions or faux fur linings for extra warmth. They’re also done with functional yet trendy lug soles and in a range of versatile colors, from rich dark brown to the brand’s classic wheat hue with subtle pops of color.

As an added bonus, the styles are sustainably made, too. Many are crafted from the brand’s Better Leather material, which is sourced from environmentally responsible tanneries, and feature proprietary ReBOTL textiles made from at least 50% recycled materials. (In fact, Timberland’s green practices are so notable, the brand was awarded the FNAAs Sustainability Leadership Award last year).

Ready to get shopping? Below, 10 Timberland boots for men that are built to take on cold weather.

Timberland Raywood EK+ 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Crafted on the heels of the new year, this boot was designed to celebrate 2021 and the Year of The Ox on the Chinese Zodiac calendar. In terms of style, the all-black boot is offset with colorful accents on the tongue and collar, plus bright red laces and a gold eyelets. The shoes also feature the brand’s signature Better Leather uppers, Timber Dry coated membrane to keep feet dry and rebound EVA midsole for high-energy return.

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots

For a tried-and-true option, this iconic boot offers durable leather uppers with a waterproof seam-sealed construction. They also feature lightweight PrimaLoft insulation, anti-fatigue footbeds and gripped rubber outsoles for ample warmth and underfoot support.

Timberland Garrison Trail High Hiking Boots

Trailblazers, this model is made for you. Crafted with a textured leather upper and Timber Dry membrane, the sneaker-like hiking boots are made to keep you warm, comfortable and stylish on off-road terrain. What’s more, the look includes rustproof laces and a rubber outsole with traction technology for stability on uneven surfaces.

Timberland Courma Guy Waterproof Winter Boots

This sleek, all-black boot boasts 100% PET recycled plastic laces, a waterproof coated membrane and faux fur lining for a cozy touch. Underfoot, an Ortholite footbed and EVA midsole boosts comfort.

Timberland 6-Inch Basic Waterproof Boots

The basic 6-inch boot offers all the features you love of the premium version, just without added padding at the collar. While it may take a bit more time to break in, the basic style is slightly more lightweight and affordable.

Timberland Heritage EK+ 6-Inch Waterproof Boot

Add some personality to your winter footwear collection with this cool camouflage option. It’s constructed with a TimberDry membrane and ReBOTL inner lining for protection against the elements, plus a gripped rubber outsole for traction.

Timberland Safari Python 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Featuring a python-printed collar, this reimagined version of the brand’s 6-inch silhouette is just as functional as it is fashion-forward. It includes the brand’s signature Better leather uppers, insulation and anti-fatigue footbeds to keep feet happy for hours.

Timberland 6-Inch Fleece-Lined Waterproof Boots

As part of the brand’s Heritage Pack, these two-toned boots offer Timberland’s Better Leather uppers with a padded collar, seam-sealed technology and anti-fatigue footbeds. A faux shearling lining adds warmth and style.

Timberland Richmond Ridge 6-Inch Boots

Timberland Retro 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Perfect for the ultimate hypebeast, these retro-inspired boots marry streetwear sensibility with weather-ready tech. The seam-sealed shoes offer weatherproof leather uppers, padded nylon collars in a vibrant blue colorway and bright red nylon laces. Not to mention, they’re designed to be super warm thanks to included PrimaLoft insulation.