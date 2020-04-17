Re-route my subscription: Click here

15 Best Slides for Men That You Can Shop Now

By Riley Jones
nike-air-max-90-slide
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Slides are a welcomed footwear choice when you’re looking to let your feet breathe. But it may be hard to know where to begin when it comes to shopping for the best pair for you.

If that’s the case, we got you covered.

Similar to sneakers, brands across the industry offer different technologies when it comes to their own slides, which they’re making as comfortable and as stylish as they can. Our selection includes looks from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and many others that you can count on to help you look and feel your best.

Below, shop our top picks for the best slides that you can add to your collection today.

Nike Air Max 90 Slide

As the name suggests, this Nike Air Max 90 Slide draws design cues from the classic sneaker with a foam footbed and plush strap lining for comfort and support.

Nike Air Max 90 Slide
The Nike Air Max 90 Slide.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Slide $75
Buy it

Jordan Break

The Jordan Break Slide makes use of durable synthetic leather that’s paired with lightweight foam cushioning underneath.

Jordan Break Slide
The Jordan Break Slide.
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Jordan Break $23.97
Buy it

Puma Popcat

The Puma Popcat features a white padded strap with oversized branding that’s fused with a bold blue lightweight EVA foam for comfort.

Puma Popcat Slide
The Puma Popcat Slide.
CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma Popcat Slide $19.99
Buy it

Vans Slide-On

The slide version of the brand’s classic Slip-On shoe features foam-backed soft neoprene liners on the iconic checkerboard printed leather strap for comfort and a molded and durable footbed for anatomical arch support.

Vans Slide-On
The Vans Slide-On.
CREDIT: Vans
Buy: Vans Slide-On $35
Buy it

Champion Slide Sandals

The Champion Slide Sandals features the brand’s signature two-tone C logo on the leather strap, while the lightweight polyurethane construction hugs the foot.

Champion Slide Sandal
The Champion Slide Sandal.
CREDIT: Champion
Buy: Champion Slide Sandals $25
Buy it

Tommy Hilfiger Rozi

The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide features the brand’s signature stripes that run across the foot band, while a soft footbed provides maximum support.

Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide
The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Rozi $27-$40
buy it

Crocs Classic 2

The comfort for the Crocs Classic 2 slide is achieved by using a synthetic foot band with the same plush material utilized on the base.

Crocs Classic II Slide
The Crocs Classic II Slide.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Crocs Classic II $15-$45
buy it

Adidas Adilette Boost

Adidas has brought its signature Boost cushioning to a slide. The look features a leather strap that’s fused with a Boost-cushioned midsole for maximum comfort.

Adidas Adilette Boost Slide
The Adidas Adilette Boost Slide.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Adilette Boost $80
Buy it

The North Face Base Camp Slide 2

The North Face Case Camp Slide 2 is made for lounging around with its slip-on design, while a molded EVA midsole provides cushioning with every step.

The North Face Slide
The North Face Slide.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: The North Face Base Camp Slide II $35
buy it

Under Armour Ignite 6

The Under Armour Ignite 6 features a red adjustable strap with two layers of performance 4D foam for support.

Under Armour Ignite VI Slide
The Under Armour Ignite VI Slide.
CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: Under Armour Ignite VI $35
Buy it

Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide

The Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide’s foot band takes inspiration from its original tennis shoe designs with a stripe design running across the sides that’s paired with a molded footbed for comfort and support.

Lacoste Croco Metallic Slide
The Lacoste Croco Metallic Slide.
CREDIT: Lacoste
Buy: Lactose Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide $45
Buy it

Fila Drifter

Ideal for warmer weather, the Fila Drifter offers support throughout the foot with a leather band that features the brand’s logo to the plush rubber midsole.

Fila Drifter
The Fila Drifter.
CREDIT: Fila
Buy: Fila Drifter $26
Buy it

New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo is a premium sport slide that features a full-length midsole padded with the same soft, lightweight Fresh Foam cushioning that’s used in some of the brand’s leading performance shoes.

New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo
The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo.
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo $50
Buy it

Hoka One One Ora Recovery

The Hoka One One Ora Recovery slide features an oversized midsole providing comfort and support where your feet need it most.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide
Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide.
CREDIT: Hoka One One
Buy: Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide $50
Buy it

Reebok Classic Slide

The Reebok Classic Slide is a quintessential style featuring a plush branded strap with a foam footbed for support.

Reebok Classic Slide
The Reebok Classic Slide.
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Classic Slide $25
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

