15 Best Slides for Men That You Can Shop Now

Slides are a welcomed footwear choice when you’re looking to let your feet breathe. But it may be hard to know where to begin when it comes to shopping for the best pair for you.

If that’s the case, we got you covered.

Similar to sneakers, brands across the industry offer different technologies when it comes to their own slides, which they’re making as comfortable and as stylish as they can. Our selection includes looks from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and many others that you can count on to help you look and feel your best.

Below, shop our top picks for the best slides that you can add to your collection today.

Nike Air Max 90 Slide

As the name suggests, this Nike Air Max 90 Slide draws design cues from the classic sneaker with a foam footbed and plush strap lining for comfort and support.

The Nike Air Max 90 Slide. CREDIT: Nike

Jordan Break

The Jordan Break Slide makes use of durable synthetic leather that’s paired with lightweight foam cushioning underneath.

The Jordan Break Slide. CREDIT: Nike

Puma Popcat

The Puma Popcat features a white padded strap with oversized branding that’s fused with a bold blue lightweight EVA foam for comfort.

The Puma Popcat Slide. CREDIT: Puma

Vans Slide-On

The slide version of the brand’s classic Slip-On shoe features foam-backed soft neoprene liners on the iconic checkerboard printed leather strap for comfort and a molded and durable footbed for anatomical arch support.

The Vans Slide-On. CREDIT: Vans

Champion Slide Sandals

The Champion Slide Sandals features the brand’s signature two-tone C logo on the leather strap, while the lightweight polyurethane construction hugs the foot.

The Champion Slide Sandal. CREDIT: Champion

Tommy Hilfiger Rozi

The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide features the brand’s signature stripes that run across the foot band, while a soft footbed provides maximum support.

The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Crocs Classic 2

The comfort for the Crocs Classic 2 slide is achieved by using a synthetic foot band with the same plush material utilized on the base.

The Crocs Classic II Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Adidas Adilette Boost

Adidas has brought its signature Boost cushioning to a slide. The look features a leather strap that’s fused with a Boost-cushioned midsole for maximum comfort.

The Adidas Adilette Boost Slide. CREDIT: Adidas

The North Face Base Camp Slide 2

The North Face Case Camp Slide 2 is made for lounging around with its slip-on design, while a molded EVA midsole provides cushioning with every step.

The North Face Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Under Armour Ignite 6

The Under Armour Ignite 6 features a red adjustable strap with two layers of performance 4D foam for support.

The Under Armour Ignite VI Slide. CREDIT: Under Armour

Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide

The Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide’s foot band takes inspiration from its original tennis shoe designs with a stripe design running across the sides that’s paired with a molded footbed for comfort and support.

The Lacoste Croco Metallic Slide. CREDIT: Lacoste

Fila Drifter

Ideal for warmer weather, the Fila Drifter offers support throughout the foot with a leather band that features the brand’s logo to the plush rubber midsole.

The Fila Drifter. CREDIT: Fila

New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo is a premium sport slide that features a full-length midsole padded with the same soft, lightweight Fresh Foam cushioning that’s used in some of the brand’s leading performance shoes.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo. CREDIT: New Balance

Hoka One One Ora Recovery

The Hoka One One Ora Recovery slide features an oversized midsole providing comfort and support where your feet need it most.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide. CREDIT: Hoka One One

Reebok Classic Slide

The Reebok Classic Slide is a quintessential style featuring a plush branded strap with a foam footbed for support.

The Reebok Classic Slide. CREDIT: Reebok

