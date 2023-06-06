Martha Stewart on the 5 Things A Boss Always Does — From Drinking Green Juice to Knowing When to Say No

With a media empire and countless business ventures, it’s fair to say that Martha Stewart did not arrive to where she is today without setting a few rules.

By now, it has been well documented how the mogul finds time to fit in all of her pursuits, both business and personal, from waking up at 4 am to always starting the day with a workout.

At FN’s June Women Who Rock cover shoot, Stewart leaned into those rules as she cheekily broke down some of the things that she always does as a boss.

“A boss always has her team on hand,” Stewart says in the video, while some of her actual team — EVP and executive design director of Martha Stewart Brand Management Kevin Sharkey, makeup artist Daisy Toye, publicist Susan Magrino and stylist Paolo Nieddu are shown around her.

“A boss never orders decaf — I always start my day with a green juice,” she continues as she is handed a glass of green juice. While Stewart does drink coffee, she has often promoted the benefits of drinking green juice and has parlayed her recipes for the drink on many a morning show.

Martha Stewart photographed on May 17 in New York City by Weston Wells.

“A boss never wears flats to a photo shoot,” Stewart says, though she makes a point to call out her ongoing partnership with Skechers, a collaboration that she says has helped her to heal from an Achilles tendon rupture at the start of the pandemic.

“A boss always has her iPhone on hand — in case there’s an opportunity for a thirst trap by the pool,” Stewart says with a wink, alluding to the recent beauty selfies she has posted, which ultimately led to the mogul becoming the oldest cover model of Sports Illustrated famed swimsuit issue.

Lastly, Stewart doles out what may be the most important advice for anyone — boss or no boss. “A boss always knows when to say no!” she exclaims.

Stewart is FN’s June cover star and will appear at its “Women Who Rock” event on Wednesday, June 7 in New York.