TikTok Trend: The Viral ‘Wrong Shoe Theory’ Explained

This simple styling trick is breathing new life into closets everywhere, thanks to TikTok.

The viral “wrong shoe theory” has been taking the internet by storm, fueled by a need for sustainable change. Instead of buying new clothes for the summer season, many are turning to their shoe closets to bring interest and diversity to their current wardrobes.

Stylist Allison Bornstein is credited with coining the term “wrong shoe theory,” according to Vogue. But what does that mean?

Katie Holmes shopping in New York on June 16, 2023. Elder Ordonez / Shutterstock

It’s widely believed that certain shoe silhouettes just work with certain garments. Think of classic combinations like a sundress and sandal heels or a tailored suit and pointed-toe pumps. The “wrong shoe theory” comes to break this rule.

To prove that any shoe silhouette can be paired with not-so-obvious styles, TikToker @toibycontinued took to the app in some of her favorite summer dresses, paired with diverse shoe choices that offered each simple silhouette an elevated twist. The post has over 222.1K views and continues to grow in popularity by the second.

“Subverting that expectation and going with a shoe that’s seemingly in a different genre adds so much interest to an outfit,” says Toiby in her TikTok video posted on June 13. “Going for the wrong options allows you to expand the possibilities of a piece and makes things so much more wearable than they were initially intended to be.”

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on June 02, 2023, in New York. GC Images

It’s all about thinking outside the box, mixing high and low and formal with the informal to in turn reject the idea of conformity, creating a unique perspective on every outfit. Some examples of this could include cowboy boots with jorts or bohemian maxi skirts, dainty babydoll dresses with sneakers and ballet flats with mom jeans.

Beyond influencers, many celebrities also endorse this trend in their day to day. Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, Doja Cat, the Olsen Twins, Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung and Elle Fanning are some of the notable culprits of the “wrong shoe theory,” incorporating the unofficial mantra in full force.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

