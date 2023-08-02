What Is ‘Wrong Shoe Theory’ & Why Is This Fashion Hack Taking Over TikTok?

The “wrong shoe theory” is taking over TikTok.

You know the saying, “so wrong, it’s right?” Well, fashion lovers and stylists are taking that notion and applying it to their outfits. Last year, stylist Allison Bornstein put words to this idea when she gave followers styling tips to add more personality to their outfits.

“Pick the wrong shoes,” she said. “A shoe can really make or break your look so sometimes the obvious shoe can actually make your looks feel expected and maybe even a little bit boring.”

Her hack? Pick the less likely shoe. For example, pair Birkenstocks or sneakers with a floral dress. “It works because it inspires you to create contrast and tension,” she explained in another video.

This idea isn’t new. Sarah Jessica Parker, for instance, has been wearing heels with sweatpants for years. But “wrong shoe theory” has the Internet in a chokehold. The hashtag has over 1.5 million views on TikTok featuring videos of women showing their outfits and choosing shoes that don’t exactly match and are unexpected.

While nothing is wrong with the “right” shoe, something that is the complete opposite can elevate an outfit to new levels.

As we are in the midst of summer, specific shoe styles such as chunky fisherman sandals, loafers with socks, bright Onitsuka Tiger sneakers or classic Adidas Sambas can be great “wrong shoe” picks with summer dresses.