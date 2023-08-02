×
Read Next: Billie Eilish Brings Back Iconic Outfits & Miniature Barbie-Sized Sneakers in ‘What Was I Made For’ Video
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

What Is ‘Wrong Shoe Theory’ & Why Is This Fashion Hack Taking Over TikTok?

adidas sambas, wrong shoe theory
Street style featuring Adidas Samba white sneakers in Hamburg, Germany.
Getty Images
Share

The “wrong shoe theory” is taking over TikTok.

You know the saying, “so wrong, it’s right?” Well, fashion lovers and stylists are taking that notion and applying it to their outfits. Last year, stylist Allison Bornstein put words to this idea when she gave followers styling tips to add more personality to their outfits.

@allisonbornstein6

#greenscreen if your look is feeling boring or not like a solid representation of your style, try these easy tips!!!! #fashiontiktok #fyp #stylist #fyp #fashiontoks

♬ original sound – Allison Bornstein

“Pick the wrong shoes,” she said. “A shoe can really make or break your look so sometimes the obvious shoe can actually make your looks feel expected and maybe even a little bit boring.”

Her hack? Pick the less likely shoe. For example, pair Birkenstocks or sneakers with a floral dress. “It works because it inspires you to create contrast and tension,” she explained in another video.

This idea isn’t new. Sarah Jessica Parker, for instance, has been wearing heels with sweatpants for years. But “wrong shoe theory” has the Internet in a chokehold. The hashtag has over 1.5 million views on TikTok featuring videos of women showing their outfits and choosing shoes that don’t exactly match and are unexpected.

@truthfullycharlie

The wrong shoe theory 👟 #fyp #fashiontip #fashionhack

♬ original sound – Charlie ☻

While nothing is wrong with the “right” shoe, something that is the complete opposite can elevate an outfit to new levels.

As we are in the midst of summer, specific shoe styles such as chunky fisherman sandals, loafers with socks, bright Onitsuka Tiger sneakers or classic Adidas Sambas can be great “wrong shoe” picks with summer dresses.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 2: Vittoria Ceretti is seen wearing black oversized jacket, ruffled white dress, turquoise Alaia Le Papa bag and black Adidas Gazelle sneakers outside Alaia show during the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week on July 2, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Vittoria Ceretti is seen wearing black oversized jacket, ruffled white dress, turquoise Alaia Le Papa bag and black Adidas Gazelle sneakers outside Alaia show during the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week on July 2, 2023 in Paris, France. Getty Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

'Wrong Shoe Theory' TikTok Fashion Craze Explained
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad