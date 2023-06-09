×
Read Next: Asics Partners With Boss for Gel-Resolution 9 Collaboration Inspired by Matteo Berrettini
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Welcome to the Summer of ‘Swiftie’ Fashion

swiftie fashion, swiftie outfit ideas, eras tour outfit ideas, taylor swift, taylor swift eras tour, eras tour, swiftie white boots, taylor swift white boots, western boots, taylor swift western boots, Boston, MA - May 19: Taylor Swift fans show off their footwear before boarding the commuter line to Gillette Stadium for a weekend concert. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 06: Fans wait in line outside of Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on May 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thousands of fans traveled from across the country for Swift's three night stop in Nashville as her "Eras" tour continues. Fans attending the concert dressed according to their favorite Taylor Swift eras before the three hour show, featuring 44 of Swift's songs from her last 10 albums. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - May 13: (From left) Shayna Weachter, Cecelia Zschunke, Riley O'Brien, and Rayana Weachter scream when Taylor Swift's set begins, which they are listening to from the parking lot outside of Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Wisniewski/For the Washington Post)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - May 13: (From left) Megan Whittle, Christy White, and Emma Pizzi react to the beginning of Taylor Swift's set, which they are listening to from the parking lot outside of Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Rachel Wisniewski/For the Washington Post)
NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 06: Fans make their way across the People's Bridge to Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on May 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thousands of fans traveled from across the country for Swift's three night stop in Nashville as her "Eras" tour continues. Fans attending the concert dressed according to their favorite Taylor Swift eras before the three hour show, featuring 44 of Swift's songs from her last 10 albums. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery31 Images
Share

Summertime, and the living is… Swiftie.

That’s the general message that Taylor Swift’s fans have delivered as they’ve set out to devour the singer’s Eras tour, underway since late March and now making its way from the East Coast to the West through the summer (then onto an international leg starting in late August).

Plenty has been noted about the many looks that Taylor Swift has debuted onstage during the tour (from custom crystal encrusted Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots to sparkly ),

But there might be even more to say about the Swiftie looks, as their show-going outfit ideas continue to go viral. With their enthusiasm and cohesive audience aesthetic, the singer’s fans already seem to be shaping the fashion direction, en masse, of summer ’23.

Which means they are also driving a large portion of the consumer trends for their demographic. As reported by CNN, Swiftie purchases have led to a spike in sales of certain items. Since the tour kicked off, countless guides have come forth offering ideas on how to dress accordingly — and according to different Swift albums. From lavender looks to folk-friendly dresses, to “Red”-themed lyric tees and a whole lot of glittery, embellished two-pieces, Swifties are planning their outfits weeks in advance and covering a lot of ground in the fast fashion and contemporary women’s fashion markets.

But one piece seems to stand above the rest: the white boot.

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 06: Fans make their way across the People's Bridge to Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on May 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thousands of fans traveled from across the country for Swift's three night stop in Nashville as her "Eras" tour continues. Fans attending the concert dressed according to their favorite Taylor Swift eras before the three hour show, featuring 44 of Swift's songs from her last 10 albums. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)
Swifties making their way to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 6, many wearing the most sought-after accessory: the white boot. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)Getty Images

Done mostly in a Western style, but also in an ankle silhouettes, in crystal or glitter finishes — or a combination of all three — the white boot is the punctuation mark on Swifties fashion. Echoing Swift’s own style tendencies, fans like to pair them with everything from fringe-y dresses to denim cutoffs and miniskirts.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Fans attend "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Fans in fringe and Western boots at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

With the Western boot continuing to show up as a fall ’23 footwear trend, the summer Swifties moment gives designers and retailers the opportunity to double-down on the boot while it’s still hot.

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 06: Fans make their way to Nissan Stadium ahead of artist Taylor Swift's second night of performance on May 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thousands of fans traveled from across the country for Swift's three night stop in Nashville as her "Eras" tour continues. Fans attending the concert dressed according to their favorite Taylor Swift eras before the three hour show, featuring 44 of Swift's songs from her last 10 albums. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)
Nashville Swifities in white boots during Swift’s May 6 show. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)Getty Images

If the frenzied moment feels a bit like déjà vu, that’s because it also happened last summer, when Harry Styles embarked on his “Love on Tour” run following the release of “Harry’s House.” The massive tour unleashed the singer’s equally enthusiastic fans (known as Harries). What the Harries had in their feather boas, the Swifties now have in their white boots: a calling card of their own.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taylor Swift's Swifties Fashion: Summer 2023 Style in White Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

FIFA Will Pay Women’s World Cup Players—But How?
FIFA Will Pay Women’s World Cup Players—But How?
Zendaya Marries Sheer Trend With Power Suiting in Valentino for Bulgari Hotel Opening in Rome
wwd
Zendaya Marries Sheer Trend With Power Suiting in Valentino for Bulgari Hotel Opening in Rome
30 Common Yoga Poses You Can Practice From Your Living Room
30 Common Yoga Poses You Can Practice From Your Living Room
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad