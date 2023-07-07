The Most Beautiful Shoes, Bags and Jewelry of Paris Couture Fall Winter 2023

Lately, Paris Couture Week has become known as one of fashion’s biggest celebrity front row events, an endless parade for A-listers and influencers alike to be seen in the most glam and over-the-top looks one could imagine.

Couture’s tradition and history have always included notable names alongside its more private collectors, with a shared understanding of and appreciation for the craftsmanship.

While Paris’s couture collections have long focused on garments, especially but not exclusively evening gowns, recent couture weeks have also begun to include more footwear, handbags and accessories, alongside high jewelry presentations that often show in concurrence with the runway shows.

For the fall winter ’23 haute couture season, there were plenty of accessories to choose from. Roger Vivier devoted its entire couture collection to handbags, with 15 one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the grandeur of Paris (and the queen of all decadence, Marie Antoinette).

Roger Vivier’s Marie Antoinette bag, a couture creation from its Viv’ Cho Piéce Unique collection presented at Paris Couture Week.

Meanwhile at Fendi, the brand presented a bevy of elaborate footwear and accessories (including crystal pumps to end them all) alongside its high jewelry collection of diamond pieces.

Fendi’s crystal pumps from its fall winter ’23 haute couture collection.

At Valentino, oversized bows decorated flats and heeled mules, which were paired with oversized chandelier earrings done in equally oversized crystals (also on rings, which models wore on every finger for a more-is-more look). The brand’s signature feather headpieces made a return, alongside gloves with feathers poking out to frame models’ faces.

Backstage at Valentino’s fall winter ’23 haute couture show.

Meanwhile at Chanel, the French brand proved that couture can translated into the more quotidien of trends. It’s signature two-tone pumps were given a zhuzh with gold pointy-round toes, Mary Jane buckles and sensible heel — a shoe that is sure to resonate more broadly come fall.

Chanel’s two-tone Mary Janes for fall winter ’23 haute couture.

