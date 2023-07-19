Loewe Is the ‘World’s Hottest Brand,’ According to Lyst; Nike Falls Six Spots to No. 18

Loewe is the hottest brand in the world for the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest Lyst Index report.

In fact, the fashion technology company said on Wednesday that Loewe saw searches rise 19 percent this quarter. Lyst added that the brand’s “commitment to craftsmanship and creativity” has succeeded in capturing the imagination of different cohorts of customers, driving brand heat that’s backed up by surging demand and sales for hero products online.

The Spanish luxury brand also landed on Lyst’s Hottest Products Index with its Anagram tank top, spotted on Kylie Jenner, coming in as the quarter’s number one hottest product. Loewe’s raffia tote bag comes in fourth position in hottest products this quarter. Years after its initial release — and despite an increasingly crowded market — the Loewe basket bag has secured cult accessory status, Lyst said, with demand for the Paula’s Ibiza editions spiking again thanks to “smart seasonal updates on the timeless design.”

Other brands seeing success this quarter include Versace, up five places to No. 3, Bottega Veneta up one place to No. 5, Saint Laurent up three places to No. 6 and Dior up one place to No. 10. Last quarter’s hottest brand, Prada, fell one position to No. 2.

The tech company noted in the report that Versace is among the “fastest risers” for a second quarter in a row, rocketing another five spots up to its highest ranking since The Lyst Index began.

Less positive news came for Nike, however. Lyst reported that the athletic giant fell six places in the period from No. 12 to No. 18. But, Nike collaborator Jacquemus climbs four places into 15th place thanks to a viral marketing campaign for Le Bambino bags, and Louis Vuitton climbs two places into 11th position following Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated debut menswear show.

And, after a dramatic drop down the hottest brands ranking over the last two quarters, Balenciaga climbs back up two spaces into 16th position, having made a big return on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. What’s more, Skims and JW Anderson remain in 17th and 20th place having both entered the top 20 for the first time in the first quarter.

Aside from the hottest brands, Lyst also revealed today that four footwear styles earned spots on its top 10 hottest products for Q2.

Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66

The highest-ranked shoe on the Index is Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneaker, which earned the No. 2 spot. According to Lyst, the style generated over 113 million views on TikTok in the period as Y2K-inspired trends continue to spark excitement among Gen Z shoppers. The Mexico 66 model has also been spotted on Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Following the Onitsuka Tiger style is the New Balance x Aime Leon Dore collaborations at No. 5 in the hottest products index. The final two shoe styles to make the index are Alaia’s fishnet flats at No. 7 and The Row’s City flip flops at No. 8. Lyst noted that the growing popularity of “quiet luxury” during the second quarter led to Alaia and The Row’s entrance onto the hottest products index – along with Loro Piana’s baseball cap at No. 10.

Indeed, the quiet luxury trend heavily influenced this quarter’s rankings. According to Lyst, two “breakout brands” saw “rapid trajectory” in the period due to the trend. This could be seen most at Loro Piana, which benefitted from the “Succession” effect this quarter. Searches for Loro Piana are up 35 percent this quarter, Lyst said. The brand’s trending product for the quarter was the Babouche suede mules and was seen on celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Gweneth Paltrow.

Posse also saw a boost related to quiet luxury. Lyst reported that the brand saw a 31 percent rise in searches for its nods to “the most talked about trend of the quarter.” The Alice linen mini dress was the brand’s trending product and the brand was seen on celebrities like Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez and Lily Aldridge.

The formula that informs The Lyst Index, which is fashion technology company’s quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, takes into account its shoppers’ behavior. This includes, Lyst explained, searches on and off platform, product views and sales. It also incorporates social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three month period.