Kelsea Ballerini Can’t Stop Wearing These Rhinestone Cowboy Boots

The Western trend is having a moment and leading the charge are country music stars, of course. But the “cowboy core” customer goes beyond country, too.

Celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria Justice and Olivia Culpo took on the trend at Coachella this year, for instance. At the time, online retailer Boohoo reported that cowboy boots were the most searched-for fashion trend, with the term receiving 228,000 average monthly searches across America.

While trends often come and go, Daniel Diamond, the Nashville-based brand, known for its rhinestone fringe jackets, says Western is here to stay.

“When we hear the word Western, we hear the word American. And we know that American heritage will live forever,” said co-founder Daniel Musto.

Daniel Diamond launched footwear earlier this year to much excitement, partnering with retailers Boot Barn, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. The shoes have also been spotted on a range of celebrities, such as Kelsea Ballerini, who has been wearing the boots onstage while touring with Kenny Chesney this spring.

Ballerini has worn Daniel Diamond’s Blazing Saddles Boot, featuring rhinestones atop a soft Italian leather and a traditional Western heel in both black and white. Other standout silhouettes include the Johnny Guitar Boot that has an ombre-rhinestoned design with Western accents and a block heel, as well as The Stagecoach Boot with rhinestone fringe.

Daniel Diamond Blazing Saddles boot in white. Courtesy of Daniel Diamond

DanielxDiamond Johnny Guitar boot. Courtesy of DanielxDiamond

“I feel that there is a need for boots, especially in Southern American cities, even in the warmer months. You can find something that’s white, a little bit lower in height, and you can be in your boots all year round,” added Musto.

But they aren’t stopping there. Co-founder Lani Upton said the brand is expanding its footwear offering outside of cowboy boots with new heels and mule options. Though they are still staying true to its Nashville and Western roots, they are adding more style influences to capture a larger audience.

“Now with the footwear, we’re able to go down different tangents attached to country music like with camo. We also have the super flashy girl who’s just looking for a night out. That’s not just country. This is going to open a lot of new doors,” the founders explained. Plus, a collection of vegan leather styles is also on its way later this year that will come at a lower price point. Currently, the boots range from $395 to $595.

Other fans of the brand include Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, and more.