Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Mickey Mouse-Inspired Collection

Disney and Tommy Hilfiger came together for a collaboration to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.
Disney and Tommy Hilfiger have joined forces for the Mouse House’s 100th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, Disney characters are featured in a collection, which launched today, featuring archival classics from Tommy Hilfiger.

Joining the iconic Mickey Mouse are characters Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, drawn in manga, the popular Japanese comic cartoon style. The cartoon designs can be seen throughout the line.

The collection includes 94 styles across menswear and womenswear, 42 styles for kidswear, and 14 adaptive style.

Within the Disney x Tommy collection are standout accessories and ready-to-wear items including high-top sneakers, a rugby shirt, chinos and blazer, shirts and shirt dresses, a woven jumper and much more.

The collection will be available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores, on tommy.com and shopDisney.com, as well as at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with key wholesale partners and on social media.

“An iconic anniversary, an iconic brand, and a collaboration with their most iconic characters – there is no better way to join fans around the world in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary’,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Colliding Mickey and Friends with the Tommy Hilfiger brand DNA has been one of our most fun collaborations to date. It’s a collectible edition of our favorite prep classics.”

