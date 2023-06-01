Tiffany Haddish Goes Red Hot in Ruched Dress With Stilettos at Christian Louboutin’s ‘Flamencaba’ Collection Launch Party

Tiffany Haddish gave “Lady in Red” a new meaning while celebrating the launch of Christian Louboutin’s “Flamencaba” collection on Wednesday night. The French designer’s star-studded event was held at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award-winning comedian donned a red off-the-shoulder ruched midi dress.

(L-R) Christian Louboutin and Tiffany Haddish attend the Flamencaba collection celebration at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Haddish coordinated her outfit with oversized silver hoop earrings and a black mesh fan. Her platinum blond pixie was parted on the side and gelled down in finger waves. As for makeup, the “Girls Trip” actress went with soft glam and a vibrant matte red lip.

Tiffany Haddish attend Christian Louboutin’s Flamencaba collection launch party at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Sticking to a sleek style aesthetic, Haddish completed her wardrobe with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The shiny silhouette featured a sharp, elongated pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

(L-R) Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin attend the Flamencaba collection celebration at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Christian Louboutin’s “Flamencaba” collection was made in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma. The duo celebrated their fashionable union with a party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles, which featured a traditional flamenco show and music by DJ Orange Calderone. The event was also attended by a star-studded range of guests, including Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish, Dita Von Teese and Zoey Deutch.

