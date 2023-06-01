×
Tiffany Haddish Goes Red Hot in Ruched Dress With Stilettos at Christian Louboutin’s ‘Flamencaba’ Collection Launch Party

Tiffany Haddish, Christian Louboutin, Flamencaba Collection Celebration
(L-R) Christian Louboutin and Tiffany Haddish attend the Flamencaba collection celebration at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images for Christian Louboutin
Share

Tiffany Haddish gave “Lady in Red” a new meaning while celebrating the launch of Christian Louboutin’s “Flamencaba” collection on Wednesday night. The French designer’s star-studded event was held at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award-winning comedian donned a red off-the-shoulder ruched midi dress.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Christian Louboutin and Tiffany Haddish pose as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host Loubi Tablao inspired celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)
(L-R) Christian Louboutin and Tiffany Haddish attend the Flamencaba collection celebration at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Haddish coordinated her outfit with oversized silver hoop earrings and a black mesh fan. Her platinum blond pixie was parted on the side and gelled down in finger waves. As for makeup, the “Girls Trip” actress went with soft glam and a vibrant matte red lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Tiffany Haddish poses as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host Loubi Tablao inspired celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)
Tiffany Haddish attend Christian Louboutin’s Flamencaba collection launch party at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles.Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Sticking to a sleek style aesthetic, Haddish completed her wardrobe with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The shiny silhouette featured a sharp, elongated pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin pose as Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma host Loubi Tablao inspired celebration for Flamencaba Collection at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)
(L-R) Rossy de Palma and Christian Louboutin attend the Flamencaba collection celebration at Carondelet House on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles.Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Christian Louboutin’s “Flamencaba” collection was made in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma. The duo celebrated their fashionable union with a party at Carondelet House in Los Angeles, which featured a traditional flamenco show and music by DJ Orange Calderone. The event was also attended by a star-studded range of guests, including Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish, Dita Von Teese and Zoey Deutch.

PHOTOS: Discover Christian Louboutin’s 30th anniversary collection in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

