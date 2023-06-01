Teyana Taylor’s Sneaker Style Through The Years

Teyana Taylor is a singer, dancer, actress and now a creative director, working behind the scenes for PrettyLittleThing and A-list stars like Latto, Coco Jones and Queen Naija.

The multi-hyphenate superstar initially became a fan favorite when she made her debut on MTV’s “My Super Sweet Sixteen” in 2008. However, the Harlem-bred musician really rose to fame following her jaw-dropping performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video in 2016. Since then, she has landed breakout roles in films like “A Thousand and One” and “Coming 2 America.”

Taylor might be known for having a longstanding career, but she’s also a fashion influencer. For years, the “Bare Wit Me” songstress has served as style inspiration and captivated fans with her edgy wardrobe. She is a natural at serving some of the most glamorous looks on the red carpet, but also stays true to her New York roots by stepping out in the flyest pair of sneakers.

Over the years, we’ve seen Taylor in an array of sneaker styles like the Nike SB Dunks, high-top shoes and silhouettes from labels like Rick Owens and Balenciaga. If you can name it, there’s a good chance Taylor has worn it.

Here we take a look at Taylor’s impeccable sneaker style through the years.

Teyana Taylor’s Air Force 1 Sneakers — 2023

Teyana Taylor attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2023. Getty Images for 20th Century St

Teyana Taylor took her sporty style to a new level while attending the “White Men Can’t Jump” premiere in Hollywood, Calif. The “Gonna Love Me” made a buzz-worthy statement on the red carpet, donning a multi-colored outfit from Supreme’s spring 2023 collection. Her ensemble consisted of a GORE-TEX PACLITE shell jacket, matching trousers and a beekeeper’s hat. She completed her look with a pair of red and white Air Force 1 sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ Sneakers — 2023

Teyana Taylor attends the celebration of the North American debut of the Polestar 3 at The Shed on March 28, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images for Polestar

Taylor was the ultimate cozy girl at the North American debut of Polestar 3. The entertainer wore a black suede bomber jacket from her Aunties Production company with a graphic T-shirt and baggy parachute pants. On her feet was her very own Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Dior X Erl B9S Skater Fuchsia Kumo Cannage Sneakers — 2023

Teyana Taylor attends Gucci and GQ Sports: Jalen Ramsey “A Hero’s Journey” at Ziggy’s Pizza on Feb. 10, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. Getty Images for Gucci

Taylor gave a monochromatic moment a bold twist for the Gucci and GQ Sports: Jalen Ramsey “A Hero’s Journey” event. The dancer sported a black denim jacket with matching pants. Both pieces were decorated with silver flower patches. To amp up her look, she accessorized with red oversized tinted sunglasses and a beaded silver choker necklace. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of chunky hot-pink sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Mocha’ Sneakers — 2021

(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Party at The Belasco on Nov. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In 2021, Taylor attended the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party with her husband Iman Shumpert. The actress layered up in an olive green bomber jacket with an orange graphic T-shirt and red sweatpants. She tied the outfit together with the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Mocha’ sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW Sneakers — 2021

Teyana Taylor attends “The Harder They Fall” premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Taylor looked cool and casual at “The Harder They Fall” premiere. The “Coming 2 America” star sported a cropped yellow bomber jacket with a simple black T-shirt and pleated trousers. She completed her wardrobe with Rick Owens’ DRKSHDW cargo zebra-print sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Ben & Jerry x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Chunky Dunky’ Sneakers — 2020

(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Quavo at her “The Album” listening party on June 17, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Getty Images for Def Jam Recordi

In 2020, Taylor hosted a party to celebrate her third LP, “The Album.” The “Made It” hitmaker dressed in a yellow jumpsuit that was spray painted with the phrase Justice For All. To take things up a notch, she complemented the outfit with the Ben & Jerry x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Chunky Dunky’ sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh’s Black Arrow Low-Top Sneakers — 2019

Teyana Taylor attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. Getty Images for Maxim

Taylor looked cool and cozy at the Maxim Big Game Experience in Atlanta. The dancer donned a red velvet outfit that included a button-down top and matching pants. On her feet was a pair of Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh’s black arrow low-top sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Rick Owens Sock Sneakers — 2018

Teyana Taylor attends the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series finale at Villa Casa Casuarina on Dec. 6, 2018, in Miami. Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire

Taylor mastered monochromatic style at the 9th annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series. The “Maybe” singer wore a black jumpsuit with Rick Owens sock sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Dior B22 Sneakers — 2018

Teyana Taylor attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018, in New York City. Getty Images

Taylor brought her edgy style to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a white crop top with cutout cargo pants and chunky reflective sneakers by Dior.

Teyana Taylor’s High-Top Pink Sneakers — 2018

Teyana Taylor attends the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event at Nightingale Plaza on May 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In 2018, Taylor made a colorful splash at the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event. She took inspiration from the ’80s, sporting a white distressed denim jacket with a multi-colored striped unitard and high-top pink sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Balenciaga Sneakers — 2018

Teyana Taylor attends VH1’s 3rd annual ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms’ screening at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Taylor put an edgy flair on sharp suiting for VH1’s 3rd annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” screening. She wore a cropped blazer jacket with a white button-down shirt, high-waist latex pants and Balenciaga sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s High-Top Sneakers — 2018

Teyana Taylor attends the Junie Bee nail salon grand opening on Feb. 15, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images for Vh1

Taylor served 80’s style at the grand opening of her Junie Bee nail salon in 2018. She wore a chain printed bomber jacket with form-fitting pants and high-top sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Reebok Sneakers — 2017

Teyana Taylor attends the Reebok Classic and Footaction concert on Feb. 18, 2017, in New Orleans. Getty Images

In 2017, Taylor served sleek style at the Reebok Classic and Footaction concert in New Orleans. She wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with red high-top Reebok sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Reebok Question Mid “Teyana T” Sneakers — 2016

Teyana Taylor at her Reebok Question Mid “Teyana T” Sneaker launch party at Villa on Oct. 6, 2016, in Chicago. Getty Images for Reebok

In 2016, Taylor delivered sporty style at her Reebok Question Mid sneaker launch party in Chicago. The choreographer donned a red camouflage Bape hoodie with dark denim jeans and her Reebok Question Mid “Teyana T” sneakers.

Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan Spizike “Fire Red” Sneakers — 2010

Teyana Taylor attends Justin Dior Combs’ 16th birthday party at M2 Ultra Lounge on Jan. 23, 2010, in New York City. Getty Images

In 2010, Taylor was the ultimate cool girl while attending Justin Dior Combs 16th birthday. For the occasion, she wore a red jacket that was layered over a knit sweater, white button-down shirt and distressed black denim. She complemented the look with Jordan sneakers.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.