Taylor Swift Lets Her Feet Breathe in Anine Bing Slides With Breezy Black Dress

taylor swift, nyc, black dress, black buckle sandals
Swift in NYC on May 31.
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Taylor Swift looked ready for summer during a recent outing in New York City.

The “Midnights” musician stepped out in Manhattan on Wednesday, heading into her recording studios between shows on her current Eras Tour. For her outing, Swift wore a black midi dress with a scoop neckline.

taylor swift, nyc, black dress, black buckle sandals
Swift in NYC on May 31.Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Swift cinched the waist in with a black leather belt. She added black sunglasses from Anine Bing as well as a Cartier necklace. She carried a brown leather crossbody bag from Mansur Gavriel.

The Grammy-winning artist added a pair of black slide sandals, also by Anina Bing, to complete the summery look. Her Waylon Slides featured smooth black leather coating and large gold Western buckles looping the two straps to the footbed. The shoes are currently available for $450 on Anine Bing’s website.

Swift in NYC on May 31.Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” era outfits in the gallery.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Taylor Swift Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Dress & Leather Slides
