Sofia Vergara Models $30 Walmart Dress from Summer Collection in Clear Mules

Sofia Vergara arrives at "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. on April 13, 2023.
Sofia Vergara took to social media to share her favorite piece from her new namesake Walmart brand.

On Tuesday, Vergara shared a new Instagram Reel while modeling a $30 midi dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara summer collection: a black sleeveless halter-strapped style, complete with pockets and a smocked waistline.

The “Modern Family” star opted to pair the piece with round light blue disc drop earrings, as well as layered gold bracelets — including Cartier’s popular nail-shaped Juste un Clou bangle — for a breezy finish.

“This is definitely one of the sexiest… I think the sexiest dress from my summer collection at Walmart,” Vergara said in the video, adding that shoppers don’t need to wear a bra with the piece. “It’s very fresh for the summer. You can wear it with tennis shoes — next time, I’m going to wear it with tennis shoes. But if you want to go out at night, you put it with your shoes.”

When it came to footwear, Vergara slipped into a pair of heeled mules to complete her outfit. The actress’ style featured rounded tan soles with thin stiletto heels, topped by two glossy transparent straps for an “invisible” effect.

Vergara’s footwear’s versatile nature and sleekly minimalist detailing further streamlined her outfit — similar to new pairs on the market by Schutz, BCBG and Tony Bianco — which she also elaborated upon in her video.

“I love transparent shoes, I don’t even know why…I think they go with everything,” Vergara said. “During the summer, they look great.”

For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress‘ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.



Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Sofia Vergara Models 'Sexiest' Dress From Walmart Collab in PVC Heels
ad