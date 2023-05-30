Sanuk Drops All-Gender Sandals With Pacific Pride Foundation for LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2023

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sanuk is colorfully sliding into Pride Month this year, thanks to a new collaboration with Pacific Pride Foundation.
The duo have teamed up for their third footwear collaboration, which has launched ahead of Pride Month’s official start in the month of June. Inspired by the community itself, the new launches bring an all-gender touch to the brand’s signature Furreal St. slip-on sandals, featuring cotton canvas straps, contoured foam footbeds and recycled rubber outsoles.
The first $55 pair features matte gray uppers with padded soles, topped by angled thong toe straps — both covered in a dark mosaic print by artist Maggie Johnson, with a matching multicolored lining completing the style with a vibrant pop of color.
