Sanuk Drops All-Gender Sandals With Pacific Pride Foundation for LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2023

Sanuk is colorfully sliding into Pride Month this year, thanks to a new collaboration with Pacific Pride Foundation.

The duo have teamed up for their third footwear collaboration, which has launched ahead of Pride Month’s official start in the month of June. Inspired by the community itself, the new launches bring an all-gender touch to the brand’s signature Furreal St. slip-on sandals, featuring cotton canvas straps, contoured foam footbeds and recycled rubber outsoles.

The first $55 pair features matte gray uppers with padded soles, topped by angled thong toe straps — both covered in a dark mosaic print by artist Maggie Johnson, with a matching multicolored lining completing the style with a vibrant pop of color.

The second $55 Furreal St. style features an expanded version of Johnson’s mosaic artwork, with black lines creating geometric shapes filled in by a rainbow of colors inspired by the LGBTQ+ and transgender community flags.

For a charitable twist, each Sanuk x PPF pair sold will benefit the Foundation’s efforts to create a more inclusive community. Online, the duo’s past collaborative shoes — including the Pride versions of its Sling sandals, We Got Your Back and Surfer slip-ons — are also available for reduced prices.

Pacific Pride Foundation provides educational programs, counseling services, community events and more for the LGBTQIA+ communities of California’s Santa Barbara County.