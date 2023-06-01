Savage x Fenty’s New T-Shirts Feature Safe Sex Messages — and Rihanna Already Has a Favorite One

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty released a new line of lounge and sleepwear to get excited about.

Along with the collection are two limited-edition, oversized graphic T-shirts with safe sex messages. In fact, brand visionary Rihanna already chose her favorite one. The singer modeled the “Use a Condom” T-shirt in a photoshoot posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

In a similar style, the brand is also selling the oversized “I’m a Virgin” T-shirt in sky blue. Both limited-edition tees feature an oversized fit with a crew neckline and a cotton jersey body.

“I’m a Virgin” tee from Savage x Fenty lounge and sleepwear collection. Savage x Fenty

The collection, which launched today on the Savage x Fenty website, also features an ultra-colorful mix of athleisure-inspired jersey tees, ribbed tank tops, sports bras, terrycloth sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies for both men and women in a range of sizes from XS to 4X.

Each item is endlessly comfortable, made of breathable and stretchy material so wearers can lounge and sleep like a pro.

Savage x Fenty lounge and sleepwear collection. Savage x Fenty

Items like their ribbed biker shorts feature an encased elastic waistband with no side seams and a bold contrast logo at the center front. Others like the plethora of cozy hoodies and sweats are crafted from breezy French terry fabric that gives each piece a buttery feel.

Each piece featured in the collection is made to coordinate with one another, meaning they can be mixed and matched for ultimate outfit possibilities.

Savage x Fenty lounge and sleepwear collection. Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry’s elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles and a unique approach that celebrates individuality and self-expression.

Savage x Fenty lounge and sleepwear collection. Savage x Fenty

The brand was founded by Rihanna and launched on May 11, 2018, along with a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York which was open the first two days the brand launched. Within a month of launching, the debut collection sold out.

