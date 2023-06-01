Savage x Fenty’s New T-Shirts Feature Safe Sex Messages — and Rihanna Already Has a Favorite One

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty released a new line of lounge and sleepwear to get excited about.
Along with the collection are two limited-edition, oversized graphic T-shirts with safe sex messages. In fact, brand visionary Rihanna already chose her favorite one. The singer modeled the “Use a Condom” T-shirt in a photoshoot posted to her Instagram on Thursday.
In a similar style, the brand is also selling the oversized “I’m a Virgin” T-shirt in sky blue. Both limited-edition tees feature an oversized fit with a crew neckline and a cotton jersey body.
The collection, which launched today on the Savage x Fenty website, also features an ultra-colorful mix of athleisure-inspired jersey tees, ribbed tank tops, sports bras, terrycloth sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies for both men and women in a range of sizes from XS to 4X.
Each item is endlessly comfortable, made of breathable and stretchy material so wearers can lounge and sleep like a pro.
Items like their ribbed biker shorts feature an encased elastic waistband with no side seams and a bold contrast logo at the center front. Others like the plethora of cozy hoodies and sweats are crafted from breezy French terry fabric that gives each piece a buttery feel.
Each piece featured in the collection is made to coordinate with one another, meaning they can be mixed and matched for ultimate outfit possibilities.
Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry’s elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, an extensive assortment of styles and a unique approach that celebrates individuality and self-expression.
The brand was founded by Rihanna and launched on May 11, 2018, along with a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, New York which was open the first two days the brand launched. Within a month of launching, the debut collection sold out.
PHOTOS: See all of the show-stopping looks from Savage x Fenty Vol. 4
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.