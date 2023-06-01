Pregnant Rihanna Poses in ‘Use a Condom’ T-Shirt and White-Hot Boots for Savage X Fenty

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna gave maternity style a burst of her signature tongue-in-cheek humor with her latest outfit.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed for TK’s lens in a new campaign for Savage X Fenty, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. For the occasion, Rihanna posed in her namesake brand’s black $70 graphic T-shirt — an oversized short-sleeved style, featuring white lettering proclaiming “Use a Condom.”

The top, which the singer opted to style sans-pants as a minidress, was accessorized with white-rimmed squared sunglasses, a diamond bracelet and thin layered rings.

When it came to footwear, Rihanna slipped into a slick pair of white boots to finish her outfit. The “We Found Love” singer’s style featured matte leather uppers with slouchy knee-high shafts, as well as sharp pointed toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a slick height boost for a dynamic statement — while smoothly matching Rihanna’s shirt and glasses for a streamlined appearance at the same time.

The singer’s bold Savage moment followed her viral appearance at the 2023 Met Gala with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, where she made waves in a custom white camellia-textured Valentino jacket and gown.

Rihanna and A Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Christopher Polk for WWD

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.