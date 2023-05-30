The Collabs: Crep Protect Teams Up With Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX for 2023 Summer Smash + More

May 30, 2023: Crep Protect has a collaboration with 2023 Summer Smash presented by SPKRBX and Lyrical Lemonade on the way. During this year’s festival — which will take place June 23-25 at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. — Crep Protect said attendees can visit its booth, which will feature a line of collaborative products that includes its Sneaker Skins and 2-Pack sneaker wipes. These products will feature both Summer Smash and Lyrical Lemonade branding. Also, the activation will feature sneaker cleaning and people can claim a free pack of wipes. Crep Protect confirmed a limited amount of these collaborative products will be available via Crepprotect.com. What’s more, the sneaker care brand is giving people the chance to win a free pair of Lyrical Lemonade Nike Air Force 1 sneakers via the Keymaster machine in the Crep Protect booth. May 25, 2023: DC Shoes has teamed up with Thrasher Magazine to honor the 25th anniversary of legendary skateboarder Josh Kalis. Known for his technical street skating and iconic style, Kalis has earned a reputation as a skateboarding icon. To celebrate this milestone and Kalis’ impact on skateboarding, DC Shoes and Thrasher magazine have come together to release a limited-edition skate capsule collection that pulls inspiration from Kalis’ 2018 Thrasher cover and features two of Kalis’ favorite things: Philly and Camo. The collection also debuts co-branded takes on the brand-new Kalynx Zero S and the recently rereleased Truth. The new Kalynx is a fusion of two of Kalis’ favorite DC silhouettes – the Kalis Lite and the Lynx Zero S. Sporty and skateable, this shoe offers all-day comfort and lightweight construction. Additionally, the re-release of the Truth is highly anticipated by 2000s skate shoe fans. This version is uniquely co-branded and wrapped in camo. The limited-edition capsule collection will be available for purchase on June 3 at select DC Shoes retailers worldwide and on DCShoes.com. May 25, 2023: Chaco Footwear has joined forces with Outdoor Voices on a collaborative take on the footwear brand’s classic Z/1 Sandal. The Chaco x Outdoor Voices Z/1 sandal is available in two color-blocked styles – Blushing Pink and OV Raindrops. With vibrant pops of tangerine orange contrasting against deep shades of hunter green, or bold imperial blue paired with smokey olive greens, the sandals are designed to ignite the spirit of exploration. “For over 30 years, Chaco has made it our mission to create footwear that is adaptable, and made to last a lifetime, enabling people to channel their inner adventure,” Lauren Poole, senior marketing director at Chaco, said in a statement. “There is nothing better than adventuring with friends, and we’re excited to link up with our friends at Outdoor Voices to design a fun and vibrant sandal fit for doing anything.” The Chaco x Outdoor Voices collection, which retails for $105, is now available for purchase on both brands’ websites. May 19, 2023: Koio has teamed up with Positano’s iconic Le Sirenuse hotel on a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Italy. Drawing on their shared devotion to honoring Italian design and craftsmanship, the two brands joined forces to create a sneaker for men and women. A white colorway with a red leather accent, the shoe is inspired by the famous facade of the Positano hotel and leans on Le Sirenuse’s curved architectural lines. Red insoles detailed with intricate gold logos further allude to the signature vibrant color that makes the hotel stand out in the coastal Italian town. Koio and Le Sirenuse are also launching a pool slide inspired by Le Sirenuse’s ‘Don’t Worry Bar’, the famed late-night venue named after artist Martin Creed’s “Don’t Worry” neon sign that is suspended from its ceiling. The light grey slide features a colorful print with the phrase outlined on the upper, as well as a Koio x Le Sirenuse laser engraving on the insole. The limited-edition style, which retails for $325, is now available on Koio.co, EmporioSirenuse.com and Emporio Sirenuse shops in Positano. May 18, 2023: Duke + Dexter has teamed up with Soho Yacht Club on a six-part collaboration. Working alongside Soho Yacht Club founder Ellis Gilbert, the UK-based footwear brand put the ‘penny’ back into its penny loafers via the collection’s Wilde Penny Loafer style. The collection also features Soho Yacht Club’s Summer Suits, T-shirts and a cap. What’s more, the collaboration comes to life in a new campaign. The ‘Members Only’ campaign brings together two timelines that would have never ordinarily crossed paths, dipping into tales of pennies placed beneath the loafer’s saddle in case of emergency and early Soho Yacht Club launch parties being held at Ellis’ family home. All of this, tied together through a phone booth, a dual-branded coin and access to a secret yacht party at the heart of London. The Duke + Dexter x Soho Yacht Club collection will be available on Friday, May 19. May 15, 2023: To celebrate Puma’s 75th anniversary, Diamond Supply Co. has reimagined the sportswear brand’s RS-XL sneaker using cool hues. The shoe, which retails for $130 and is available now, employs a clean gray and electric blue color palette. It can be purchased via Foot Locker, and is also available in limited quantities at the Diamond Supply Co. flagship in Los Angeles and online. May 11, 2023: Dsquared2 has launched a new capsule collection Manchester City football club in honor of the duo’s seven-year pre-match uniform partnership. According to the Italian fashion brand, the collection includes ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories detailed with the team’s name and crest paired with the Dsquared2 logo. True to Dsquared2’s roots, the capsule features key brand signatures, including denim, outerwear, baseball caps and sneakers with two different logo designs. Capitalized, the words “Dsquared2 for Manchester City Limited Edit” are printed in white on the back of a black tailored jacket with a split vent, the front of a blue denim shirt and jeans, on a black crewneck knit and on a baseball cap and the tongue of black lace-up boots. Low top black leather sneakers are printed with white Manchester City on the reverse. The Dsquared2 for Manchester City Limited Edit collection is now available in selected stores. May 8, 2023: SNS has revealed its latest collaboration with Reebok, giving the iconic Question Mid a new look. The shoe, according to SNS, was created to showcase “the high-quality craftsmanship behind one of the most iconic basketball sneakers ever made.” The collab features premium leather uppers, embroidered “Q” logos that SNS explained “emblematizes the many questions media and fans had about Allen Iverson before entering professional basketball” and an atypical lacing system that the retailer said “suits AI’s dynamics and quickness.” This is the sixth Question shoe that SNS, a frequent Reebok collaboration partner, has worked on since 2008. The first release of the SNS x Reebok Question Mid is slated for May 13 and 14, which will take place on a first come, first served at at all SNS Locations except SNS LA and SNS Tokyo. It will also drop via Sign Up in the SNS App, which closes May 15 and releasing on May 16. Consumers can also visit Sneakersnstuff.com on May 16 for a pair. Retail price is $180.

May 5, 2023: Larroudé continues its collaboration streak, this time moving into an entirely new category — roller skates — with a partnership with C7. The brand debuted the collab Thursday at an event at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in New York’s Rockefeller Center, where guests did laps in the So-Cal skate company’s classic boot, which Larroudé outfitted in two different colorways: a microfiber groovy floral print and a raffia embroidered mini daisy motif. The two styles, both $150, are available now on both the Larroudé and C7 sites. May 4, 2023: With the 50th anniversary of hip-hop around the corner, Crep Protect has teamed up on a limited-edition starter travel pack with Asylum Records, the home to rap stars including Yella Beezy, Fat Trel and others. The pack features travel-friendly essentials packaged in a durable pouch, including the brand’s mini rain and stain-resistant barrier spray, foam cleaner and six dual sided sneaker wipes. Crep Protect confirmed this collab will be the first of three co-branded drops throughout the year with a personal card. May 1, 2023: Sea Star Beachwear has teamed up again with Frances Valentine on their third capsule collection. The female-founded and women-led brands teamed up to create the perfect summer sandals. The collection pairs Frances Valentine’s signature florals on two of Sea Star Beachwear’s water-friendly shoes. Frances Valentine’s watercolor-inspired wildflower print is offered on Sea Star Beachwear’s Cabana Slide and Coastal Platform. The shoes are cut in Sea Star’s signature, performance neoprene that quick dries in 15 minutes. Both shoes have a non-slip, non-marking sole and added midsole for support. The Sea Star Beachwear x Frances Valentine collection, which retails between $65 and $125, is now available. May 1, 2023: Cole Haan has teamed up with designer and illustrator Sophia Chang. The special-edition collection is Chang’s first-ever women’s exclusive collection and includes two footwear styles and one handbag silhouette. The collection features the Grand Ambition York Pump ($220), the GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker ($170), as well as the functional and roomy Grand Ambition Convertible Luxe Backpack ($380). “We are delighted to be working with Sophia Chang to celebrate this fantastic capsule collection made to inspire and empower women,” David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan, said in a statement. “Inspiring women has been at the forefront of Cole Haan’s mission since the very beginning. Sophia not only embodies this, but also relates to women who value self-expression which makes her the perfect partner to bring this capsule to life.” The Cole Haan x Sophia Chang offering is now available on ColeHaan.com and select U.S., Japan and international stores. April 28, 2023: Jae Tips, a multihyphenate with Bronx, N.Y. roots, has teamed up with Saucony Originals to give the classic Grid Azura 2000 a new look. The shoe is executed in vibrant colors and made with premium materials. It features co-branded woven labels, premium suede overlays, mixed mesh uppers and cotton mesh lining. The Jae Tips x Saucony Originals Grid Azura 2000 will pre-launch exclusively in New York City on May 6. April 28, 2023: Canadian skateboarding legend Tony Ferguson, through his elevated Rone brand, has teamed up with New Balance on the NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010. The predominantly white shoe with hits of gray is executed with premium materials, such as full-grain tumbled leather uppers and leather lining, and features engraved Rone deubrés and individual dustbags for each shoe. In terms of tech, the shoe is equipped with dual-density FuelCell midsole cushioning and suede inner heel pods that were added for stability. The limited-edition Rone x New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 arrives May 1 via Newbalance.com, and will retail for $180.

April 28, 2023: Pleasures has teamed up with Reebok to deliver a bold Classic Leather Trail, arriving in early May. The style is executed predominantly in a vibrant neon mint hue, with black added for contrast. To make it durable, the collab features backside metal lace hooks for reinforcement and rugged rubber outsoles with heel guards. Also, the uppers are made with layered Cordura re/cor fabric, which is paired with high density printed nylon and nubuck. The Pleasures x Reebok Classic Leather Trail arrives May 5 via Pleasures.com and May 12 on Reebok.com and at select retailers. The collab will retail for $120. “Classic Leather has received thousands of different iterations over multiple decades. We wanted to make a trail version that was vastly different on all angles, focusing on the idea of wearable functionality to go from the street to the trail, seamlessly,” Pleasures co-founder Alex James said in a statement.

April 26, 2023: Danner has teamed up with Mystery Ranch on a new capsule collection inspired by the rich colors of Montana’s big sky country sunsets. The Danner x Mystery Ranch collection features lightweight gear including a backpack, boots and gaiters. The capsule’s Trail 2650 Mesh GTX hiker shoe is a limited-edition version of the footwear brand’s trail shoe and features a lightweight mesh upper, Gore-Tex waterproof liner and a Vibram 460 outsole with Megagrip technology. The Danner x Mystery Ranch collection, which retails between $49 and $229, is now available.

April 26, 2023: Mytheresa has teamed up with Jimmy Choo on an exclusive capsule collection of six shoes and four handbags. The capsule collection sees a selection of the footwear brand’s most iconic shoe silhouettes presented in bold colors and luxurious finishes. Red carpet mainstay shoes such as the Max platforms, Casse pointed pumps, Azia and Alibi sandals and Saeda pumps are dressed in uplifting neon hues and sparkling glitter and joined by exciting new styles such as the Saeda sandal platform, which is cast in rich satin and colored crystals. The handbags are similarly head-turning, with hero silhouettes including Bon Bon, Bonny, Callie and Clemmie, brought to life in color pop patent leather, crystals and glitter. The exclusive Jimmy Choo x Mytheresa capsule collection is now available on Mytheresa with a dedicated editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul and shot by photographer Fofo Altinell, featuring model Muna Mahamed.

April 25, 2023: Birdies and infused tequila company 21Seeds have teamed up on limited-edition sneakers. The Roadrunner style shoes from Birdies are available in Cucumber Jalapeño, Valencia Orange and Grapefruit Hibiscus colorways. They retail for $165. The exlclusive kicks are made with cloud-like comfort and accessorized with hand-cast round wood beads and vibrant pom pom tassels. Inside, there is a woven blanket design that is also featured on every bottle of 21Seeds infused tequila.

April 24, 2023: Marc Nolan has come together with the team at Black Menswear on a collaborative loafer style. Called the Black Menswear x Marc Nolan Gentlemen loafer, the show is available in Honey and Chocolate colorways of the footwear brand’s popular loafer silhouette. Black Menswear was given free reign over both the design of the shoes and the shoe box itself for this limited-edition collaboration. They chose to partner with Philly-based multi-disciplinary artist, Chuck Styles, on the custom box that pairs alongside each shoe. NeAndre Broussard, CEO of Black Menswear, said in a statement that he is “honored” to collaborate with Marc Nolan on this limited-edition loafer. “It’s not often that Black brands acquire mainstream collaborations; however, we’ve earned the right to show the world our style,” Broussard said. Founded in Dallas by NeAndre Broussard, Black Menswear is a cultural impact agency helping to change the narrative of the Black man in society. Its FlashMob series is a traveling collective that brings Black men together, suited and booted, to create culture-shifting viral content. The capsule is now available online and at Marc Nolan’s Chicago flagship store.

April 24, 2023: Faherty has teamed up with Reef on a capsule of summer sandals. The collection of four sustainably minded styles are made from renewable sugarcane EVA or leather in exclusive Faherty-inspired designs including the brand’s signature Sun & Waves logo. Prices range from $40 for the Sun & Waves model and $45 for an OG Stripe to $75 for the Draftsmen or Drift Away styles. The collection will launch on May 1 on both brands’ websites as well as in the Faherty stores and in its May catalogue.

April 18, 2023: Todd Snyder will launch his newest footwear collaboration with Vans on Thursday. Inspired by the designer’s favorite cocktail, the Todd Snyder x Vans “Dirty Martini” collection features updates to two classic skater styles from Vans — the Slip-On 98 DX and the Lace-Up 73 DX. The limited-edition styles pay tribute to the first Vans factory in Anaheim, Calif., and reintroduces an iconic silhouette that borrows details from the original while offering modernized comfort, like the cork footbed. The upper is crafted from a premium rough suede vegetable-tanned “Snyder Olive” — a signature color of the brand — for a neutral look. The shoes are finished with a pop of orange at the aglets of the 73 DX and bottom of both styles. The Todd Snyder x Vans “Dirty Martini” collection, which will retail between $120 and $125, will be released on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00am exclusively at toddsnyder.com.

April 14, 2023: Puma and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint have teamed up on a collection inspired by his “Game Speed” mantra and his hometown of East Hampton, N.Y. The Puma x Alex Toussaint “Game Speed” collection, the athletic brand said in a statement, is designed to “go hard or kick back in any setting with premium training and elevated streetwear looks.” The collection, Puma said, is aligned with Toussaint’s “Feel Good, Look Good, Do Better” and its sustainability-focused First Mile initiative, and consists of performance tanks, hoodies, woven 6-inch shorts, sports bras and more. The range, Puma said, incorporates yarn made from post-consumer plastic and the pieces contain at least 40% recycled material. The Puma x Alex Toussaint “Game Speed” collection ranges in price from $35-$75 and arrives April 15 via Puma.com, the PUMA mobile app and the Puma NYC Flagship store.

April 11, 2023: Chaco Footwear has tapped menswear brand Taylor Stitch to update its bestselling Z/1 Sandal in a limited-edition Navy Waffle colorway. The men’s sandal, which retails for $110, features Taylor Stitch’s signature waffle knit pattern (used in many of its heritage styles) in the custom developed nanoweb upper and is built for anyone who loves the water, the trail, and everything in between. “We’re huge fans of Chaco here at Taylor Stitch, and they’re a mainstay in the summer adventure kit at this point,” Luke McAlpine, senior director of brand marketing and partnerships at Taylor Stitch, said in a statement. “When we started talking with their team about doing something unique together, we couldn’t help ourselves — it felt like a natural fit given we’re both committed to building long-lasting, high-performing products.”

April 11, 2023: For the second year running, Parley for the Oceans has teamed up with Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior‘s men’s collections, on a Beachwear Capsule that reflects their joint desire to move towards a more eco-innovative, sustainable future for fashion. Dior and Parley started an eco-innovative research project in 2019, which has given life to new yarns and fabrics designed from Parley Ocean Plastic, created with upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands around the world. The material was reworked in Dior’s ateliers which was a challenge for the artisans who created high-quality fabrics, such as seersucker, silky knit and a technical fabric punctuated with the Dior Oblique motif adorning the Dior Aqua mini bag. For this collection, there is a range of mix-and-match pieces including shorts, pants, tees, polo shirts and sweaters. A reversible jacket and an openwork tank top with the “Dior” signature complete the collection, which also features a surfboard designed with the Notox brand.

April 11, 2023: Lacoste has teamed up with Netflix to release a new collection celebrating eight of the streaming platform’s most popular shows including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Lupin,” “Money Heist,” “The Witcher,” “Sex Education,” “Shadow & Bone” and “Elite.” The collection features polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits, footwear and more reimagined from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with Lacoste’s iconic crocodile disguising as characters. “We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life,” Catherine Spindler, Lacoste deputy CEO, said in a statement. “The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how.” The Lacoste x Netflix collection, which retails between $30 and $210, will launch on April 12 in select Lacoste stores and Lacoste.com.

April 11, 2023: Ewing Athletics has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey to create a new iteration of the brand’s first cross training shoe, Sport Lite sneaker, which was originally produced in 1993. The limited-edition Hot Honey Sport Lite arrives April 14 exclusively via Ewingathletics.com and Mikeshothoney.com with a $150 price tag. The look is executed in premium white leather and burgundy suede, which Ewing Athletics said is a nod to Amherst Regional and UMass, the high school and college, respectively, of Mike’s Hot Honey founder Mike Kurtz. The collab features gum outsoles (which represents the wildflower honey used in the Mike’s Hot Honey signature recipe), basketball icon Patrick Ewing’s signature on the midsole, the honey brand’s bee branding embroidered on the heel and its main logo on the tongue. It also includes both the Ewing Athletics and Mike’s Hot Honey logos on the insoles, and comes with a set of alternate burgundy laces and a jar of Mike’s Hot Honey inside the shoe box.

April 11, 2023: Pucci and The Webster have come together to curate a day-to-night capsule that exudes psychedelic chic yet remains easily wearable. Created with the guidance of Pucci artistic director Camille Miceli, the 24-piece collection comprises key styles and silhouettes reinterpreted from existing Pucci collections. The emblematic Marmo and Iride prints are rendered in a fresh color palette, with shades of fuchsia and purple electrified by neon green and balanced with black, white, and powdery blue. “We are so thrilled to inaugurate our entrance into the Palm Springs community with the ultimate destination wear brand,” Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and CEO of The Webster, said in a statement. “The Iride capsule is so versatile, with so many statement pieces allowing the client to style in many ways, depending on the vibe and occasion they are dressing for. We absolutely love the direction that Camille has concepted; it is so strong and full of life, a great addition to The Webster wardrobe.”

April 10, 2023: Rockport has launched a new collaboration with Joy Cho, founder and creative director of Oh Joy! The collection, dubbed “The Hello, Joy Edit,” features three limited edition women’s styles including the Farrah Heel, Briah Wedge Sandal and Total Motion Adelyn Slingback. “Joy’s shared passion for blending style without sacrificing comfort and ease, a combination she’s coined ‘fancy casual,’ truly made this collaboration the perfect fit for Rockport,” Lisa Laich, chief marketing officer at Rockport, said in a statement. “We’re excited for women to see how the addition of these beautiful designs can effortlessly elevate their everyday outfits and moods.” The first of two capsule collections for 2023, The Hello, Joy Edit x Rockport capsule collection is now available on Rockport.com and exclusively on Macys.com. The second capsule is slated to launch later this year.

April 10, 2023: Dsquared2 is teaming up with the Smurfs for a new co-branded capsule collection. The line, out April 12, includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories made under the Italian fashion brand’s environmentally responsible “One Life One Planet” line. For this line-up, Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Love Smurf, Papa Smurf and Smurfette are drawn with a new Dsquared2 style element — the red maple leaf. The sporty ready-to-wear ranges from bomber jackets, denim, woven shirts, shorts, hoodies and T-shirts. As for footwear, the collaboration features high and low top sneakers constructed in cotton canvas and printed with an all-over design or a single Smurf. The looks are completed with baseball caps and bucket hats in cotton or nylon with Smurfs patches, backpacks and nylon beauty cases, a necklace, an aluminum water bottle and a rubber phone case. The Dsquared2 Smurfs One Life One Planet collection will launch on April 12 at all Dsquared2 stores, website and selected retailers.

April 10, 2023: Bodega has teamed up with Vans — specifically, it’s elevated Vault by Vans label — to create the Chukka Mid-Top Modern Chukka Pack. The new-look OG Chukka LX shoes, Vans said in a statement, were inspired by its Authentic silhouette, and takes the “carefree, sleek style of its predecessor and tacks on a second story to help with ankle support while on the skateboard or board of directors.” The shoes are executed with minimal construction in leather or rough-out suede, and feature porous mesh tongues, rope lace closures with metal aglets, aged metal eyelets with tortoise shell variants on the last rungs and contrasting heel plates in golden yellow. The Vault by Vans x Bodega Chukka Mid-Top Modern Pack arrives April 14 via Bdgastore.com and at the Bodega stores in Boston and Los Angeles.

April 7, 2023: Havaianas has launched a new footwear capsule with Farm Rio. The two Brazilian-born brands have come together once again to launch a new collection of flip flops featuring colorful and vibrant designs, Havaianas said in a statement. The Havaianas x Farm Rio collaboration includes ten different sandal designs, each featuring Farm Rio’s signature prints inspired by various fruits and floral prints on the classic Top style from Havaianas. All styles retail for $38 and are now available for purchase online at Havaianas.com and FarmRio.com and in select stores.

April 4, 2023: Sea Star Beachwear has teamed up with children’s swimwear and resort label Minnow on a capsule collection of “Mommy & Me” shoes and accessories. Inspired by blissful childhood memories of beach trips and balmy vacations, the collection pairs two of Minnow’s signature sun-washed pastel prints on Sea Star Beachwear’s water-friendly styles. The Antique Floral Print is offered in the women’s Cabana Slide, kids Beachcomber Espadrille, and the Skipper Pouch. The Powder Stripe Print is offered in both the women’s and kids Beachcomber Espadrille and the Skipper Pouch. Both the shoe styles and pouch are made in Sea Star Beachwear’s performance neoprene that quick dries in 15 minutes. The Sea Star Beachwear x Minnow collaboration is now available at SeaStarBeachwear.com and Minnowswim.com. The collection will also launch soon at Maisonette, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Airmail.

March 28, 2023: Atmos has teamed up with Salomon Sportstyle for the first time, giving the stylish outdoor brand’s XT-6 silhouette a new look. The “Stars Collide” collaborative XT-6, according to Atmos, is based on the concept of a “celestial collision” and depicts and represents “the bright shining moment when stardust is scattered across the universe.” To pull this off, the shoe features the retailer’s star pattern used on projects in the early-2000s. Online raffle details will be shared via @atmos_usa on Twitter and Instagram, as well as and Atmosusa.com. The launch will take place April 8 in all Atmos stores and online. What’s more, Atmos confirmed it will host a special pop-up at its Shinjuku store in Tokyo from April 3-9.

March 28, 2023: Comme des Garçons has teamed up with Nike to give a new look to the classic Terminator High basketball shoe, which was famously worn by the Georgetown Hoyas in 1985 fresh off of an NCAA championship win the year prior. For the collab, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus kept its take on the shoe close to the original launch, a trio of looks delivered in black, navy and red hues, with matching Swoosh branding and “CDG” and “Nike” across the heels. The sneaker is constructed with premium leather, perforated toe boxes, padded collars and tongues. The shoe arrives April 4 in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $235. It will be sold at all Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally, as well as Dover Street Market online stores. A wholesale release via Comme des Garçons’s clients will follow shortly after.

March 27, 2023: The hit preschool entertainment series CoComelon has partnered with Puma to release a special collection of footwear and apparel inspired by the sing-along show’s beloved characters, including JJ, Nina and Cody. The line includes five sneaker styles in both infant and preschool sizing, as well as apparel featuring bold color-blocking, playful patterns and graphics with the CoComelon crew. Retail prices range from $28-$85. Among the shoe styles are the Puma x CoComelon RS-X, the Puma x CoComelon Slipstream, the Puma x CoComelon JJ Suede, the Puma x CoComelon Cody Rider FV, and the Puma x CoComelon Nina’s Cali Star. The collection is available starting March 31 at Kids Foot Locker in the U.S., as well as Puma.com in the U.S. and Canada and the Puma NYC flagship.

March 24, 2023: Slowear has teamed up with Sebago to reinterpret the American footwear brand’s classic boat shoe with a new sustainable feature. Made of super soft and durable natural leather, hammered and hand-sewn, the shoe is combined with a rubber sole comprising 33% production waste for a sustainable focus. The Slowear x Sebago Collection 2 is now available in both Dark Brown and Blue colorways for $275 exclusively throughout the Slowear retail network and at Slowear.com.

March 21, 2023: Sanuk has teamed up with San Diego-based craft brewery Stone Brewing for a limited-edition capsule collection. The earth conscious collaboration features a six pack of classic styles with custom artwork, vibrant Stone Buenaveza-inspired colors and co-branded moments across men’s and women’s summer shoes. Featured styles include the Sanuk Sling ST x Stone women’s sandal, the Sanuk Ashland ST x Stone water-friendly women’s flip flop, the Sanuk You Got My Brew ST x Stone men’s and women’s Sidewalk Surfer, the Sanuk Ziggy ST x Stone water-friendly men’s sandals and the Sanuk Bixby x Stone men’s sandal. “As two brands with synergistic missions and San Diego roots beginning in the ‘90s, teaming up with the good humans at Stone Brewing just made sense,” Katie Pruitt, brand director at Sanuk, said in a statement. The Sanuk x Stone Brewing capsule collection, which retails between $40 and $60, is now available online at Sanuk.com and in store at all Stone Brewing Tap Rooms and select premium retailers.

March 17, 2023: Footwear brand Ground Up International has released a new kid-favorite collection in partnership with Kids Foot Locker and BBC Studios Kids & Family, distributor and licensor for the hit animated series Bluey. The collection is inspired the beloved Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, who’s known for her abundance of energy, imagination, and curiosity. The line, which is available now at Kids Foot Locker stores and Kidsfootlocker.com, consists of two casual sneakers: a canvas laced high-top that retails for $60, and a canvas slip-on priced at $55. Both looks come in toddler sizing and feature characters from the show.

March 15, 2023: Larroudé continues its run on collaborations, this time with Lingua Franca, for a simple slipper adorned with the latter’s signature lowercase script of catchy phrases. The cozy slides come in three color ways, each with a different hand-stitched phrase: Flamingo pink reads “Love Wins” and and ivory version says “Forever Ever,” while a caramel-hued slipper is available as a customizable option. Or match it to one of Lingua Franca’s many scripted knits. The knitwear-focused brand has collaborated with other footwear brands in the past, teaming up with Birkenstock in 2020. The new collaboration is available now on both sites.

March 9, 2023: With its latest collaboration, Bodega has teamed up with Beams and Adidas to show the outside world what the Ivy League aesthetic means to those who have lived with it in their backyard. In a statement, Bodega said the range —dubbed the “Easy Ivy” collection — expands on the traditions put in place by old school ivy with a new school approach. The collection, which Bodega described as “puzzle pieces of classic ivy style” and features the Bodega and Beams “B,” includes khakis, blazers, oxford shirts, athletic apparel and more, all in relaxed fits to counter the more “form fitting assumptions of the style.” As for the footwear, the range includes a new-look Adidas Adimatic. Both the Bodega x Beams x Adidas footwear and the Bodega x Beams apparel arrives March 10 online at Bdgastore.com at 12 p.m. ET on a first come, first served basis. The apparel Collection will also drop in-store at Bodega’s locations in Boston and Los Angeles.

March 9, 2023: Superga has launched a new sneaker collection in collaboration with Japanese designer Teppei Sugaya. Called “Artifact by Superga,” the collection is made of three main lines Mil Spec, Works and Deck. The new Mil Spec collection takes inspiration from U.S. Army classic pieces, such as ‘90s utility trousers and shirts, made with the reverse side of a 100% cotton sateen fabric. In addition, for the first time a tiger-stripe camouflage print has been introduced on the upper. Most vulcanized shoes are made from classic canvas, but the Broken Twill gifts the Works range with a similar durability and an elegant look. The new addition is the yarn-dyed salt and pepper, which was used for the ‘50s French workwear jackets, also known as atelier coats; this season, it is proposed in subtle, sandy and greenish color shades. This season, the Deck range is headed towards a more streetwear direction, taking inspiration from the skaters’ chino trousers from the ‘90s. The chino fabric is composed by a blend of cotton and polyester and it’s proposed in deep forest green, brown and grayish blue, all of them featuring gum colored foxing.

March 7, 2023: As part of its ethos of taking the old and making it new again, California-based denim brand Re/Done has responsibly reimagined Dr. Scholl’s Shoes’ iconic Original Sandal in five new colorways: black and red patent, black and cream leather, and version made from Re/Done’s upcycled denim scraps. The limited-edition footwear capsule collection features some modifications to the classic slip-on sandal, including slightly higher heels, squared toes, redeveloped vintage hardware and thicker straps. And putting sustainability at the forefront, the two brands used handmade artisanal wood clog bottoms made from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, while the leather is sourced through Leather Working Group-audited factories. The shoes retail for $295 and are available now at Re/Done stores worldwide and select stockists, as well as online at DrSchollsShoes.com and ShopReDone.com.

March 6, 2023: Zegna has teamed up with Norda on a new outdoor collaboration features pieces inspired by the trails of Oasi Zegna’s natural territory, which is now discoverable in Norda’s community-driven directory of the world’s best trail-running locations. The collection itself features an exclusive collection of footwear that incorporates bio-based Dyneema, the fiber reputed to be the world’s strongest, is also lightweight, and water resistant. The collections campaign imagery sees avid trail runners Marlon Patrice, Thea Klaeboe Aarrestad, Koby Pederson, Patrick Stangbye and Adam John put the Zegna x Norda collaboration to the test while discovering and journeying through the unbeaten paths of Oasi Zegna.

March 6, 2023: Sea Star Beachwear has teamed up with Spartina 449 on a new capsule. In the capsule, two of Spartina 449’s prints, the Peeples Song and Queenie, are offered on Sea Star Beachwear’s Cabana Slide and pair back to coordinating Spartina 449 clothing and accessory styles. The collection pays homage to the coastal town of Bluffton, S.C., where Spartina 449 is based. Both the Peeples Song and Queenie are embroidered on Sea Star Beachwear’s Cabana Slide. The Cabana Slide is produced in Sea Star Beachwear’s signature, performance neoprene. The slide has a midsole for maximum support and features a non-slip, non-marking sole. The collaborative Sea Star Beachwear x Spartina 449 Cabana Slide, which retails for $75, are now available on SeaStarBeachwear.com, Spartina449.com, Nordstrom, Zappos and QVC.

Feb. 27, 2023: Sporty & Rich has teamed up with Swedish footwear brand Morjas on a capsule collection of classic Horsebit loafers. The collection features the loafers in three colorways — classic camel, rich pine green and a brightly hued sky blue. According to the company, each loafer is crafted by hand in Almansa, Spain — a region with a tradition of shoemaking dating back to the 18th century. Each pair is produced in 128 individual steps and features a Goodyear welted construction. “I’m extremely proud to be partnering with a brand that I’ve been a longtime fan and customer of,” Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich, said in a statement. “Morjas values its storytelling and identity as much as its product, which to me is some of the best on the market.” The Sporty & Rich x Morjas capsule is now available at sportyandrich.com.

Feb. 17, 2023: Tod’s has teamed up with Automobili Lamborghini on a collection of luxury leather goods, shoes, apparel, and accessories. The two Italian brands’ new collaboration celebrates Italian craftmanship and tradition as well as technological research and innovation, Tod’s said in a statement. “Tod’s was founded at the beginning of last century by a passionate and visionary artisan,” Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement. “About 50 years after, Ferruccio Lamborghini made his dream come true and founded a company moved by the same passion and vision, with a relentless commitment to research and innovation. We are proud of this collaboration that sports an undisputed Italian touch.” Diego della Valle, president and CEO of Tod’s Group, added, “Lamborghini represents the highest expression of design and technical integrity in the automotive industry. The attention to detail, the constant research and innovation are key values for both brands, and truly represent Italian style.”

Feb. 10, 2023: Merrell has announced a collaboration with Jordan Ann Craig, a women’s range that the brand said celebrates Indigenous design and “the world in which this art was meant to traverse.” The lineup, which features bold prints that were created by Craig, includes five footwear selections: the Embark Lace Sneaker, the Embark Sneaker Moc, the Encore Ice 4, the Bravada 2 Demi and the Bravada 2 Mid. The footwear ranges in price from $100 to $160. The collection also includes a beanie, a sweatshirt and a fanny pack. What’s more, Merrell said it is supporting the Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run with a $45,000 donation toward the 2024 run. Also, $3 from each item sold in Craig’s collection will benefit next year’s run.

Feb. 10, 2023: For the first time, renowned boutique retailer Packer has teamed up with Clarks Originals to reimagine the iconic Wallabee silhouette. The collab, according to Packer, combines its “continued exploration of material execution possibilities” with the heritage and “timeless familiarity” of Clarks. The shoes will drop in two colorways, maple and pink, and are executed with premium embossed croc pattern uppers that sit atop the classic classic crepe outsoles. Also included are two sets of laces, waxed cotton and rope, and tonal cobranded croc pattern fobs. The Packer for Clarks Originals Wallabee “Croc” in maple and pink arrives Feb. 10 exclusively at Packer at its two New Jersey locations — Teaneck and Jersey City — and online at 11 a.m. ET online via Packershoes.com Retail price is $220.

Feb. 10, 2023: Sebago has teamed up with Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini on a new capsule collection centered on the footwear brand’s signature penny loafer style. Crafted from black or burgundy brushed leather, the loafers are embellished with contrasting stitching in neon shades of pink and yellow, while the PLS logo is printed in gold on the back of the shoe. “Loafers have always been present in my wardrobe,” said Serafini. “I’m very happy of this collaboration with Sebago. I think that it perfectly reflects my idea of style: essential, timeless yet always peppered by a fun, unexpected touch.” The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini x Sebago capsule is now available at philosophyofficial.com, as well as at the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini boutiques in Rome and at selected retailers around the world.

Feb. 9, 2023: Kane Footwear has teamed up with luxury fitness club Equinox for a collaboration on the active recovery footwear brand’s Revive shoe. The new Kane x Equinox Revive retails for $90 and available now via Kanefootwear.com and Equinox.com. The sustainable look is washable, quick drying and durable, and is built with Kane’s RestoreFoam that is made from renewable Brazilian sugarcane. Also, it includes three swappable hang loops.

Feb. 3, 2023: Lugz and Bazooka Bubble Gum — which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year — have teamed up on a limited-edition collection, which employ the footwear brand’s Colorado boot for men and the Zoya style for women. Lugz, which turns 30 this year, and Bazooka Bubble Gum will release the boots Feb. 3, which is National Bubble Gum Day. Both looks are executed in Bazooka Bubble Gum pink, and the shoes include dual-branded logos on the tongue and an embossed Bazooka logo on the heel. For the packaging, the two came together to design a dual-branded box executed in Bazooka’s red, white and blue packaging — made to resemble the wrapper — and the tissue paper inside features several of the gum brand’s classic comics. The Lugz x Bazooka Bubble Gum boots are available now exclusively via Lugz.com.

Jan. 19, 2023: Foot Locker and Champs Sports are launching a limited-edition footwear collection inspired by Marvel’s X-Men. This collection, created in collaboration with Marvel, will be limited to Foot Locker and Champs Sports beginning Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET. The styles come from Diadora, using the Italian brand’s Magic Basket silhouette and its signature N9002 model. Key characters such as Wolverine, Phoenix and Storm are featured in the line, seen in red and black calfskin uppers as well as electric blue. The sneakers retail from $110 to $130 in adult sizes.

Jan. 12, 2023: Ugg has teamed up with Madhappy on an optimistic new capsule collaboration. The line revamps Ugg’s hit Classic Ultra Mini Boot with Madhappy’s signature stitching and optimistic peace signs, cast in its staple beige, tan and black colorways — as well as a pastel pink and light blue style. Aiming to show “softness as a superpower,” the cozy set maintains comfort through its signature rounded toes, Uggplush wool blended lining and lightweight Ugg Treadlite soles. All three Ugg x Madhappy pairs will launch on Madhappy’s website on Jan. 19, with release on Ugg’s website — and its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City — on Jan. 26.

Jan. 10, 2023: APL has released its second collection with McLaren Automotive. The range of luxury sneakers include new colorways of the APL McLaren HySpeed model, which first debuted in August. New colorways in this drop include Magenta and Pristine; Pristine, Tan and Midnight; and Black and White. “We were inspired by the ‘Wizards of Woking,’ and as an homage, we at APL created and applied unique mixtures of texture and color to the HySpeed for the newest release,” said APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston in a joint statement. The 2023 APL McLaren HySpeed retails for $450 and is now available at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and at APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Jan. 9, 2023: For a third time, Ugg has teamed up with Chinese fashion designer Feng Chen Wang for a new collection. This time around, the co-branded capsule debuts a mix of bold, hybrid apparel styles in core Ugg materializations alongside updated footwear. Items include a hoodie and matching pants inspired by the dualism of yin and yang, a long coat and short jacket and a beanie. For footwear, the Ugg x Feng Chen Wang line features a sandal designed with a cozy UGGplush boot liner that can be worn together or separately for three-in-one functionality and retails for $325. The Ugg x Feng Chen Wang collection is now available for purchase.

Big Initiatives in December 2022:

Dec. 9, 2022: Stetson has teamed up with artist Matt McCormick on a handcrafted western-inspired Chelsea boot along with six limited-edition Fender Telecaster electric guitars. “I always wanted a boot with a western feel that could exist seamlessly in the city, as well as the outdoors,” said McCormick in a statement. “It straddles two worlds in a way I’m always trying to.” As a part of this launch, The John B. Stetson Company, in conjunction with The Bulova Stetson Fund, has made a donation of $10,000 to Education Through Music-Los Angeles, which partners with under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children, utilizing music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence. Both the Chelsea boot, which retails for $350, and limited-edition guitars ($3,000) are now available for purchase at Stetson.com.

Dec. 8, 2022: Famed sneaker designer Frank Cooke has teamed up with Saucony on a limited-edition Jazz 81, which will be sold exclusively via APB. According to a statement from APB, the project was initiated to expand collaboration and design opportunities by Saucony’s “Concrete Flower” team, which is an employee resource group committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The collaboration, the statement said, was inspired by Cooke’s childhood and his history with the silhouette, which was “a shoe of choice due its affordability and accessibility.” The Frank Cooke x Saucony Jazz 81 — which is limited to 750 pairs — is executed with premium suede details with hits of pink and violet on a black base. Also, it includes personal nods to the importance of the silhouette, such as a handwritten note on the insole that APB said is attributed to “7th Grade Cooker” asking his parents for the shoe. In addition to the sneakers, there will be a limited apparel capsule with T-shirts and hoodies. The Saucony x Frank Cooke Jazz 81 launches Dec. 9 via APB both online at APBstore.com and in APB locations (Tallahassee, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Greenville, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; and Charleston, S.C.). The shoe will retail for $100.