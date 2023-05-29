×
Princess Charlene of Monaco Debuts New Brunette Look in Multicolored Pleated Dress at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco on Friday with her husband, Prince Albert on May 28, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Other celebrities like Orlando Bloom and Kylie Minogue were spotted at the sports event as well.

She walked to the podium in a rainbow-colored dress from Swiss fashion brand Akris. The sleeveless style featured a floor-gracing column silhouette with a pleated front and round neckline.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 28: Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco are seen on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco are seen on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

When it came to accesories the princess stood true to her minimalistic style wearing only a pair of small stud earings and completed the look with a black manicure.

Although the length of her dress didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear one of the images where she’s walking to the front of the podium allowed for a peak to the shoes she paired the colorful outfit with. The style seems to be blue suede with a pointed toe and most likely stiletto heels.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 28: Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco are seen on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco are seen on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for her classic and elegant and minimal sense of style. As a former Olympic swimmer, she often incorporates sporty elements into her wardrobe, such as streamlined silhouettes and nautical-inspired pieces. Among her favorite brands are European fashion houses like Chanel, Versace, and Christian Dior. Her fashion choices often reflect her charitable work and commitment to environmental causes, with sustainable and ethical fashion choices being a priority in her roster.

Princess Charlene of Monaco in Akris dress at F1 Grand Prix in Monaco
