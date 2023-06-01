Nordstrom and Human Rights Campaign Celebrate Pride 2023 With T-Shirt Collection

Nordstrom is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign for Pride 2023.

The retailer will sell different LGBTQIA+-themed T-shirts in six Nordstrom locations — NYC, Dallas, Michigan Avenue, Downtown Seattle, Nashville and Aventura — on June 16. The T-shirts will be priced at $30 with 100% of the profit going to HRC.

In addition to the shirt drop, Nordstrom will be hosting the Big Gay Swap Meet featuring a multi-vendor market shop supporting local LGBTQIA+ founded brands and vendors at the Nordstrom NYC men’s store. The market shop will launch on June 15 and run through June 25.

Brands participating in the 2023 Pride market include Nasty Pig, Kaftko, Pillow Top, Brad Ouellette, Coffey Men, Any Old Iron, Zach Grear and Dan Stafford Ceramics.

The Human Rights Campaign is an American LGBTQIA+ advocacy group. It is the largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization in the United States. The initiative was founded in 1980 by Steve Endean and its members have worked for almost 40 years to ensure that all LGBTQIA+ people, and particularly those of us who are trans, people of color and HIV+, are treated as full and equal citizens within our movement, across our country and around the world.

The HRC boasts a whopping 3 million supporters nationwide and is corporately backed by top brands from fashion, tech, travel and business sectors like Amazon, American Airlines, Google, Lyft, Microsoft, Neiman Marcus, Target, UPS, and Macys Inc. among many others.

