×
Read Next: This Air Jordan 2 Pays Tribute to Howard ‘H’ White
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Nike Releases New ‘Be True’ Collection for Pride Month

The Nike Air Max 97 'Be True'
The Nike Air Max 97 "Be True."
Courtesy of Nike
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

June marks the month-long celebration of Pride Month and to celebrate, Nike just dropped its latest “Be True” footwear and apparel collection.

Available now on Nike’s website is the two-shoe “Be True” capsule featuring new iterations of the Terminator High and the Air Max 97. Both sneakers don vibrant hues as are pulled from Pride flags along with incorporating a vintage-inspired details as a nod to LGBTQIA+ history. “Be True” branding is stamped on the tongue tag and printed on the footbed. Both pairs also come with removable charms for personalization.

“Find your freedom of expression. This elevated take on the Terminator High celebrates the trailblazers who led the way for LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide. Vintage hues pay homage to the era of patched jeans and concerts in the park, while mismatched Nike branding on the heel showcases a full spectrum of colors—a nod to the symbolic Pride flags. Removable charms and a customizable tongue let you own your look, showing what “Be True” means to you with every step,” Nike wrote for the product description of the Terminator High.

In addition to the sneakers, Nike’s 2023 “Be True” collection includes a vibrant fleece hoodie and a long-sleeve t-shirt.

The Nike Air Max 97 and Terminator High “Be True” styles are available now at Nike.com. The Terminator High retails for $160, while the Air Max 97 costs $180.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Be True.”
The Nike Terminator High “Be True.”
The lateral side of the Nike Terminator High “Be True.”

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nike Air Max 97 & Terminator High 'Be True' Release Info: How to Buy
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Wrexham Makes U.S. Debut at TST $1 Million Event This Week
Wrexham Makes U.S. Debut at TST $1 Million Event This Week
LeBron and Savannah James Suit Up in Contrasting Colors for ‘Shooting Stars’ Premiere
wwd
LeBron and Savannah James Suit Up in Contrasting Colors for ‘Shooting Stars’ Premiere
These 12 Target-Exclusive Toys Always Fly Off The Shelves — Score Them Now, Starting at $6
These 12 Target-Exclusive Toys Always Fly Off The Shelves — Score Them Now, Starting at $6
Crystal Denim Is Doubling Down in Vietnam
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Crystal Denim Is Doubling Down in Vietnam
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad