Kohl’s 2023 LGBTQIA+ Pride Collection Features Bright Sleepwear, Colorful Sneakers and More

Kohl’s is vibrantly entering Pride Month with a colorful new curation.

The retailer has released its latest Pride collection this week, celebrating LGBTQIA+ individuality and inclusivity with a wide range of new products. Among the $5-$625 collection of athleisure, sleepwear, home goods and jewelry is a $25-$44 range of adults’ printed pajamas and underwear in multicolored rainbow stripes and floral hues, made in collaboration with genderless brand TomboyX.

The edit also features a trio of gender-free $15 T-shirts from The Phluid Project’s pH label, with statements proclaiming “You Do You” and an LGBTQIA+ anagram.

Kohl’s Pride collection also includes a wide variety of clothing for babies, toddlers, children and juniors. The leading category is casual wear, including two Pride-themed $10 Carter’s baby onesies.

Other standouts include a range of young adults and children-sized T-shirts, athleisure and tutus, many featuring rainbow stripes, multicolored graphics and LGBTQIA+ community-themed illustrations from brands including Sonoma Community.

On the shoe front, the edit features two Pride-themed shoes, as well — respectively in men’s and women’s traditional sizing. The first is Cole Naan’s Pride 2023 Grandpro Rally sneaker, a $90 white low-top pair with cushioned soles and multicolored crossed stripes across “Love” lettering. The second is SO’s $20 Felicityy sandal, a T-strap style with rainbow-striped upper straps and white EVA footbeds.

Kohl’s Pride collection is the latest launch for Pride Month. In recent weeks, brands including Dr. Martens, Ugg, Sanuk, Coach and Calvin Klein have all released limited-edition products, collaborations and capsule collections for the occasion as well.

