Kelly Rowland Delivers Gold Glamour in Belted Blazer & Clear Thong Sandals for ‘Today’ Show

Kelly Rowland served gold glamour during her latest outing. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted arriving at the “Today” show in New York City today.

For the appearance, the “Motivation” musician donned a coordinating yellow gold silk set. Rowland’s ensemble consisted of a belted blazer with matching flare-leg trousers. Her top included wide lapels, thick cuffs and side slant pockets.

Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023, in New York City. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Bump Like Thins” songstress amped up her look with layered gemstone necklaces, small silver hoop earrings and a collection of midi rings. She styled her hair in voluminous waves and opted for soft neutral makeup with a glossy pout.

Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Rounding out Rowland’s look was a pair of thong sandals. The style featured a round outsole and sat atop a clear pyramid heel.

Kelly Rowland arrives at the “Today” show on May 31, 2023 in New York City. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red-carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.