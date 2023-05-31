Jessica Simpson Shines in Gold 5-Inch Heels From Her Collection and Breezy Summer Dress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jessica Simpson’s apparel and footwear brand, Jessica Simpson Collection, shared a snapshot from a summery campaign image on her Instagram yesterday along with the caption “Hello, summer! We’re ready for adventure! @jessicasimpson.”

The image saw Simpson clad in a short long-sleeved floral dress. The garment was flouncy and form-fitting in a blush pink and worn with a plethora of bracelets and rings.

On the footwear front, Simpson wore strappy “Ameeka” sandal heels from her very own brand in a platform style.

Retailing for $119.00, the pair was comprised of metallic gold snakeskin embossed uppers with thin but secure ankle straps, buckle closures, thick 1.8-inch gold striped platform soles and open toes. 5.6-inch striped gold block heels finished off the set, giving the footwear a sky-high boost.

Jessica Simpson Collection “Ameeka” platform sandals in gold. Jessica Simpson Collection

The shoes are available on the Jessica Simpson Collection’s website now in a plethora of sizes.

Jessica Simpson Collection was initially launched in 2005 as a shoe collaboration with Nine West’s co-founder Vince Camuto. Due to the success of the collaboration, Simpson began adding to the line, which resulted in the brand’s current 22 different licenses. Besides footwear and clothing, the brand also includes accessories, shoes, perfume and luggage. The brand is stocked in many department stores including Lord & Taylor and Belk as well as Macy’s and Dillard’s among others. After two years of negotiations, Simpson re-acquired full ownership of The Jessica Simpson Collection with her mom Tina.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Jessica has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. Off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.