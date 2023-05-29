Jennifer Lopez Does Black and White Chic in Flat Loafers for a Stroll in Los Angeles

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez was seen window shopping with a friend in Los Angeles dressed in a casual black and white outfit.

The actress took a stroll on Memorial weekend wearing a smart casual look that included a black knit cardigan sweater with white buttons on the front, a skin-tight white top, and wide-legged black trousers with rolled-up bottoms.

When it came to footwear, she went for a flat style which is very uncommon for the “The Mother” star. Lopez combined her black and white look with a pair of black leather loafers decorated with a “C” logo on top.

She finished the look with a black leather bag from Coach. The $495 style is the Studio Shoulder Bag and it features a quilted finish and a gold metallic clasp on the front with the brand’s “C” shaped logo. The singer has been an ambassador of the fashion house since 2000 and has even designed her own collections in collaboration with the brand.

Never without bling, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer accessorized the look with thick chain gold bracelets in both wrists, rings, a pair of diamond and gold stud earrings, and extra large sunglasses with a tortoise shell frame and gold details on the bridge and sides. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and added a touch of makeup in her signature bronze and earthy tones.

Besides shoes, Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the fashion industry, having ventured into various fashion projects throughout her career. The multi-talented singer, actor, and entrepreneur collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti to create a high-end shoe line in 2017 and later launched her own shoe collection in 2020, which was named after her. In addition to this, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress has also served as a brand ambassador for Coach, Versace, Guess, and other fashion brands.

Related: Best Loafers for Women

PHOTOS: All of Jennifer Lopez’s Stylish Looks for ‘The Mother’ Promo Tour

Shop Similar Loafers

G.H Bass Whitney Weejuns Loafers

Gucci Leather Loafers