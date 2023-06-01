Ivanka Trump Slips on Thong Sandals in Greece With Husband Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump leaned into minimalist shoe styling while on vacation in Greece.

As shared on Instagram, the former presidential advisor posed with husband Jared Kushner while walking by the ocean and visiting ancient ruins on their trip, inspired by Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

For the occasion, she wore a wide range of summer-worthy outfits — the first, seen on a sunset photo with Kushner, being a blue and white polka-dot crop top and matching trousers with a shimmering silver top-handled bag. Other ensembles included a white eyelet-accented minidress with a woven hat, as well as a deep blue floral-printed dress paired with a black leather Bottega Veneta crossbody bag.

When it came to footwear, however, Trump’s choices followed a cohesive theme: thong sandals. The socialite’s first — seen in her photo with Kushner — included thin white knotted T-style straps accented with gold beads, set atop flat pale beige soles. The second featured a monochrome tan palette with thin straps and soles, crafted from matte leather.

Both pairs leaned into their namesake popular slip-on style, which is favored in warmer months and climates for its open silhouette and bohemian appearance; pairs are also frequently released from a range of brands throughout the season, as seen in new styles by Tory Burch, A Emery and K Jacques St. Tropez.

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.