Hillary Clinton’s Gold Tunic and Leather Pumps Make a Statement at Diplomatic Event With King Felipe VI of Spain

Hillary Clinton met with King Felipe VI of Spain at Zarzuela Palace today in Madrid, wearing a shiny outfit. The former Secretary of State came together with the King to review the issues on the international agenda in a context conditioned by the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Clinton was sleekly outfitted in a gold and black speckled tunic-esque jacket with structural shoulders and a mock-neck collar trimmed with matching shiny black and gold flowers.

Hillary Clinton and King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023, in Madrid. Getty Images

On the bottom, Clinton sported pleated black trousers. The closet staple offered her look a neutral touch.

The politician also stack on coordinating jewelry which included a gilded chain bracelet and cuff worn with diamond-encrusted earrings that hid behind her hair.

Hillary Clinton waits for King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023, in Madrid. Getty Images

On her feet, Clinton donned classic black pumps. Crafted out of shiny black patent leather, the diplomat’s footwear was comprised of a sturdy walkable construction with sharp pointed toes and 1-inch heels that gave Clinton a very manageable boost in height.

A closer look at Hillary Clinton’s shoes. Getty Images

Black pumps are a mainstay in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Clinton’s included. The versatile shoe style has been seen worn in many iterations on many celebrities and public figures including Zendaya, Beyonce, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldana among others. Black pumps go with just about everything, giving the wearer a neutral base to build their outfit upon.

When pumps are concerned, Clinton tends to stick to shorter more conservative heels that allow her to walk with ease. When she’s not wearing pumps, Clinton is a fan of ballet flats. The former first lady has been spotted in top designers including Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Chloe among others. For less formal occasions, Clinton can be spotted in a range of casual sneakers.

