×
Read Next: Jessica Simpson Shines in Gold 5-Inch Heels From Her Collection and Breezy Summer Dress
Newsletters
Follow Us
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Hillary Clinton’s Gold Tunic and Leather Pumps Make a Statement at Diplomatic Event With King Felipe VI of Spain

Hillary Clinton waits for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid.
Hillary Clinton waits for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid.
Getty Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hillary Clinton met with King Felipe VI of Spain at Zarzuela Palace today in Madrid, wearing a shiny outfit. The former Secretary of State came together with the King to review the issues on the international agenda in a context conditioned by the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Clinton was sleekly outfitted in a gold and black speckled tunic-esque jacket with structural shoulders and a mock-neck collar trimmed with matching shiny black and gold flowers.

Hillary Clinton and for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid.
Hillary Clinton and King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023, in Madrid.Getty Images

On the bottom, Clinton sported pleated black trousers. The closet staple offered her look a neutral touch.

The politician also stack on coordinating jewelry which included a gilded chain bracelet and cuff worn with diamond-encrusted earrings that hid behind her hair.

Hillary Clinton waits for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid.
Hillary Clinton waits for King Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023, in Madrid.Getty Images

On her feet, Clinton donned classic black pumps. Crafted out of shiny black patent leather, the diplomat’s footwear was comprised of a sturdy walkable construction with sharp pointed toes and 1-inch heels that gave Clinton a very manageable boost in height.

Hillary Clinton waits for Kinf Felipe VI of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on May 31, 2023 in Madrid.
A closer look at Hillary Clinton’s shoes.Getty Images

Black pumps are a mainstay in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Clinton’s included. The versatile shoe style has been seen worn in many iterations on many celebrities and public figures including Zendaya, Beyonce, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Zoe Saldana among others. Black pumps go with just about everything, giving the wearer a neutral base to build their outfit upon. 

When pumps are concerned, Clinton tends to stick to shorter more conservative heels that allow her to walk with ease. When she’s not wearing pumps, Clinton is a fan of ballet flats. The former first lady has been spotted in top designers including Ferragamo, Miu Miu, and Chloe among others. For less formal occasions, Clinton can be spotted in a range of casual sneakers.

PHOTOS: See how Hillary Clinton styles kitten heels.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hillary Clinton Slips on Pumps at Meeting With King Felipe VI of Spain
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Learfield Buys Time to Restructure With First $12.5M Debt Payment
Learfield Buys Time to Restructure With First $12.5M Debt Payment
Blackpink’s Jennie Generates $1.9 Million in Media Impact Value at Cannes Film Festival 2023
wwd
Blackpink’s Jennie Generates $1.9 Million in Media Impact Value at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Kerry Washington's Showstopping Swimsuit Snapshot Is an Important PSA for This Summer
Kerry Washington's Showstopping Swimsuit Snapshot Is an Important PSA for This Summer
Blue Cast: David Tring on His Career and Educating Denim’s Next Generation
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Blue Cast: David Tring on His Career and Educating Denim’s Next Generation
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad