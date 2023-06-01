Nike Releases New ‘Be True’ Collection for Pride Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

June marks the month-long celebration of Pride Month and to celebrate, Nike just dropped its latest “Be True” footwear and apparel collection.

Available now on Nike’s website is the two-shoe “Be True” capsule featuring new iterations of the Terminator High and the Air Max 97. Both sneakers don vibrant hues as are pulled from Pride flags along with incorporating a vintage-inspired details as a nod to LGBTQIA+ history. “Be True” branding is stamped on the tongue tag and printed on the footbed. Both pairs also come with removable charms for personalization.

“Find your freedom of expression. This elevated take on the Terminator High celebrates the trailblazers who led the way for LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide. Vintage hues pay homage to the era of patched jeans and concerts in the park, while mismatched Nike branding on the heel showcases a full spectrum of colors—a nod to the symbolic Pride flags. Removable charms and a customizable tongue let you own your look, showing what “Be True” means to you with every step,” Nike wrote for the product description of the Terminator High.

In addition to the sneakers, Nike’s 2023 “Be True” collection includes a vibrant fleece hoodie and a long-sleeve t-shirt.

The Nike Air Max 97 and Terminator High “Be True” styles are available now at Nike.com. The Terminator High retails for $160, while the Air Max 97 costs $180.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Be True.”

The Nike Terminator High “Be True.”

The lateral side of the Nike Terminator High “Be True.”

