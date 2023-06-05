×
LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 ‘Be You’ Drops This Week

Puma MB.02 'Be You'
The Puma MB.02 "Be You."
Courtesy of Puma
A new iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 signature basketball shoe is dropping soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed via its release calendar that the Puma MB.02 “Be You” colorway will be released before week’s end.

The Puma MB.02 “Be You” features one of the brightest color schemes appearing on the silhouette to date, with a mismatched multi-colored galaxy print appearing throughout the entirety of the upper while alternating hues cover the side panels including on the heel tab. The sneaker also comes with different shoelaces, with a pink pair on the left and yellow on the right. Completing the design is a gradient midsole and an animal print appearing at the forefoot.

“The second signature shoe. The follow up. The MB.02. This Be You version is just as bold as Melo, thanks to its vibrant multicolored look with elements taken from previous releases. It has a NITRO Infused midsole that takes you high above the rim, a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of flair that makes you stand out even more on the court. It’s Melo in shoe form. And it’s still Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the product description.

The Puma MB.02 “Be You” will be released on Friday at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The shoe comes with a $175 price tag.

The lateral side of the Puma MB.02 “Be You.”
A top-down view of the Puma MB.02 “Be You.”
The heel’s view of the Puma MB.02 “Be You.”
The outsole of the Puma MB.02 “Be You.”

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

