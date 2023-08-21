How to Look Taller With Elevator Shoes, Insole Lifts and Overall Styling Tips

Height is totally out of our control. Of course, there is no such thing as a perfect height—but some people have the luxury of not thinking about their height as much as others just by hitting arbitrary benchmarks.

If you happen to be looking for ways to bolster your height and your confidence at the same time, there are certain styling tips you can use to your advantage.

To add a few inches to your height—or to simply appear taller via styling illusions—try these simple hacks on for size.

Pick shoes that give you a lift

You’ve likely heard of elevator shoes, which feature a thick sole that lifts your heel or entire footbed for added height. It’s one of the classic ways to add a few inches to your overall stature without much effort.

While you may hear the term and automatically think of dress shoe options, you can get a height bump from some of the most in-demand sneakers on the market, too. Nike, Adidas and even trending brands like Allbirds all are known for stocking shoes with thick and comfy soles.

Leather shoes

Try out height-increasing insoles

If your shoe doesn’t have a built-in lift, you can add one with height-increasing shoe insoles. These insoles, also called shoe lifts, can add up to three and a half inches to your height, acting as a sort of internal heel to lift the back of your foot. Just make sure the insoles you select are also comfortable. No added inches are worth foot pain.

Orthopedic insoles for sports shoes

Giving the illusion of elongated legs is one way to look taller. An easy way to do that is by wearing the same color pants and shoes, creating a lengthening effect. It won’t boost your height by tangible inches, but this fashion hack may help you appear taller.

Businesswear look

Go for a monochrome color palette

Simple shifts in the way you dress can help you appear taller while not sacrificing personal style. Leaning toward a monochrome palette, especially for suiting, can help you appear taller. That’s especially true when wearing navy or gray, though an all-black outfit can actually make you appear shorter.

If a single-color ensemble really isn’t you, wearing darker-colored pants with a lighter-colored shirt creates a lengthening effect by drawing the eye upward.

Get your clothing tailored

It doesn’t matter how tall you are: If your clothing is baggy, you’ll appear shorter. To mitigate this, get your clothing tailored to fit your frame—especially too-long pants and ill-fitting suits. Sure, clothes that fit well will make you look taller, which is your overall goal. But they will also help you feel more confident by having a wardrobe that is customized to celebrate you—height and all.

Tailored suit

Focus on elongating your legs

Simply put, if your legs appear longer, you appear taller. To get the appearance of longer legs, be sure to select slim-fit pants that help in creating long lines on your lower half. When it comes to shirts, ensure your T-shirts don’t go past your hip bones.

If your tee does run long, take time to master the French tuck to help define your waist while still looking casual. For button-up shirts, tuck them into your pants to help define your waist and keep your legs looking lengthy.

Choose smaller patterns

When choosing patterned shirts or even ties, it’s best to go with a smaller scale as big patterns can overwhelm your frame, making you look shorter. Peter Manning NYC recommends trying patterns like small gingham or tighter plaid on flannel.

While we are on the topic of patterns, vertical and horizontal stripes are fine to wear, though vertical stripes in particular help elongate your body. Just go for the thinner stripes if you’re looking to enhance your height.

Pick the right accessories

Yes, accessories can impact how tall you look. Pick items like ties, watches, and sunglasses that are proportionate to you. For example, the experts at Peter Manning NYC recommend shorter guys wear a 36mm watch rather than a 40mm watch to prevent the accessory from overwhelming the wrist. You can even opt for a thinner tie rather than your dad’s old thick ties to help with your style scale.

Men's accessories

Choose the right coat

Sure, your outfit and shoe selection can help enhance your stature, but so can your outwear. If you want to look taller, pick a coat that isn’t bulky (you may want to stay away from puffer jackets) and hits you mid-thigh for the best lengthening effect. A topcoat or peacoat with a slim fit is a great choice.

Men's coat

Try the tips that work for your—and ignore the ones that don’t

When looking for tricks to look taller online, you’ll often see the suggestion to avoid short sleeves to prevent truncating your arms or the claim that avoiding belts altogether makes you appear taller. Sure, scrunching up long sleeves and throwing away all your belts may give you the illusion of height, but is it really practical?

Remember, these style “rules” to look taller are merely suggestions. Always default to the pieces and styling that make you feel most confident. Your height will never be the most important thing about you.