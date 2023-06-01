This Air Jordan 2 Pays Tribute to Howard ‘H’ White

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A special iteration of the Air Jordan 2 is dropping soon.

After bringing back the classic “Chicago” colorway last year, Jordan Brand has announced it will celebrate the Vice President of Jordan Brand Affairs, Howard “H” White, with a new Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings colorway releasing before month’s end.

According to the brand, the Air Jordan 2 is H’s favorite Air Jordan sneaker, with this style inspired by his time at the Kecoughtan High School in Virginia. The shoe dons a green, white and black color scheme as a nod to the school’s colors, while the hand-sketched wings graphic at the midfoot references the Jordan Brand Wings program that was co-founded by White in 2015. The program was created to assist young scholars to reach their potential through higher education, and access to guidance, mentorship and opportunity.

Every year since 2015, Jordan Brand has created a special “Wings” sneaker to help recognize the achievements of the students in the program.

“For Jordan Brand, no one has embodied the potential of the game quite like Howard “H” White – the inimitable legend and mentor who has helped Air Jordan (and countless others around the world) take flight,” Jordan Brand said about White.

The Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings will be released on June 10 via SNKRS.

Howard “H” White wearing the Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings.

The Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings.

