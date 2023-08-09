Victoria’s Secret Angels Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen and More Reunite in Heels for New ‘The Icon’ Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Victoria’s Secret is bringing back its signature supermodel “Angels” in full force.

The lingerie brand released a new “Icons” campaign on Wednesday — as shared to its Instagram page — shot by Mikael Jansson. The occasion notably celebrated the launch of the label’s new Icon collection of push-up bras, complete with an all-star cast of its original “Angels” in primarily black-and-white imagery: Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, Candice Swanepoel and Gisele Bündchen, who served as longtime ambassadors and models in the brand’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show from the 1990’s through the 2010’s.

Inducted into the Angels fold are newer members of the brand’s revamped VS Collective of models, including Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Adut Akech, Sui He and Emily Ratajkowski — notably starring in her first-ever campaign for the brand.

The campaign featured individual videos and groups of the aforementioned models in the collection’s wide range of lingerie, posing in stiletto-heeled sandals for a sleek finish. The group’s united front previewed some of the talent that will be walking in its Victoria’s Secret World Tour show — a runway show that includes international lingerie modeling and a performance by Doja Cat, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 26 — including Campbell, according to the Daily Front Row.

Previously, Doja Cat made waves at the start of August when her headlining performance of the event — which Victoria’s Secret itself deemed #TheTour23 on social media — was announced on the label’s Instagram with a dynamic photo of the musician, shot by photographer Carlijn Jacobs.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.