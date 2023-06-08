Uniqlo Teams Up With The Trevor Project for Pride 2023

Uniqlo is celebrating Pride 2023 by teaming up with The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people, for the month of June.

The Japanese casual wear retailer pledged to give $15,000 to the organization and encouraged customers to donate further at checkout. In a statement posted on their Instagram, Uniqlo announced the partnership.

“This year, we’re honored to partner with The Trevor Project, the leading organization working to end suicide among LGBTQ young people in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of suicide among LGBTQ young people, including 24/7 free crisis services, innovative research, advocacy, public education, and peer support,” says the brand caption.

“To support Pride Month, UNIQLO will be making a donation to the Trevor Project and invite all customers to join us by donating $1, $3, or $5 in all stores at checkout. Together we aim to nurture and grow diversity, inclusion, and equity for everyone everywhere.”

The Trevor Project is working with several brands to promote awareness during Pride Month, not just Uniqlo. They teamed up with Puma to launch a free digital education program. Called #REFORMTheLockerRoom, the program was researched, tested and developed over the course of three years, designed to offer a specialized online training course for coaches, athletic directors and other youth-facing sports leaders on best practices to cultivate safe, inclusive and welcoming sports environments for LGBTQ young people both on and off the field.

The organization also partnered with Chipotle with “The Pride Edit,” featuring inclusive merchandise with rainbow colorways. Chipotle will donate $10 from each shirt sold in June to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people, with a minimum donation of $15,000 and a maximum donation of $25,000.

