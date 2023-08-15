Timberland Pro Introduces Performance-Driven Apparel Line for Women

Timberland Pro is expanding its womenswear offerings to include an apparel line.

For the first time ever, the brand is introducing a range of performance-driven workwear apparel designed with a similar focus on intention and craftsmanship to their women’s footwear. The collection is available for purchase now on Timberland Pro’s website and at select retailers worldwide.

Timberland Pro’s women’s apparel line. Timberland Pro

The line is comprised of 12 styles that aim to keep up with the rapidly growing skilled trade market, working with the wearer’s body instead of against it, while incorporating thoughtful design to deliver endless comfort. The line includes utility pants, denim, overalls, hoodies, jackets and more crafted with Timberland Pro’s patent Flex and WorkVent technologies for extra breathability and ease of movement.

Timberland Pro’s women’s apparel line. Timberland Pro

Key items featured in the workwear collection include their Gritman Bib Overalls which are crafted of rugged canvas. The overalls feature ample pocket room, along with stretchy shoulder straps and back paneling that is anatomically shaped. Worn with other workwear pieces in the collection or on its own, the style acts as an extra protective layer that works just as hard as the wearer does.

Timberland Pro’s women’s apparel line. Timberland Pro

Another standout piece is their Duck Double Front Utility Pant crafted of a cotton blend. The trousers feature double front paneling for extra cushioning, specifically when kneeling and utilize Timberland Pro’s Flex technology that allows the wearer a wide range of movement.

The Hypercore Insulated Jacket 2.0 is lightweight and comfortable, designed to keep the wearer warm and dry, even in the coldest and wettest of climates. The jacket’s outer shell incorporates Timberland Pro’s RainRepelTM technology which acts as an extra layer of protection against the elements.

Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, the Timberland PRO brand was founded upon a mission to celebrate the unsung heroes of the workforce by developing shoes as tools that can aid said workers in carrying out their jobs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Winter Boots for Men