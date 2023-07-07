Timberland Launches AR Boot Customization for 50th Anniversary Celebration

Timberland is celebrating its 50th anniversary creating a unique and interactive AR experience for their clients. The new product launched by the New Hampshire-based retailer allows fans and followers of the brand to customize their Original Timberland Boot.

The process is pretty straightforward. Following the link provided on Timberland’s official Instagram or website will take you to a QR code, which you can scan using the camera on your tablet or phone. Once scanned, a link will pop up to press, taking you to the customization page.

From there, it’s all about utilizing creativity. A 3D model of Timberland’s Original Timberland Boot is displayed on the screen, allowing for a 360-degree look at the style. In phase one of the process, users are able to click on a myriad of body colors including “Rust Nutbuck” and “Dark Port Waterbuck.,” among others.

Once the body color is chosen, you’ll hit next and the screen’s display will change to a front-facing angle of the shoe. You’ll then pick from a selection of upcycled laces in shades like light pink, gray, navy and olive-brown.

For a personal but optional touch, users can even etch a phrase or name onto the side of the boot with a maximum letter/number limit of 8 characters. Next, the interface allows you to pick a footbed pendant that can be customized or picked out from a list of choices. Step five zooms you in close, allowing you to engrave 3 letters or numbers on the upcycled lace keeper.

Once you’re satisfied with the way your custom Timbs look, users can download the image of their boot. Additionally, your bespoke boots can be viewed in AR which means the 3D model of your shoes will populate right before your very eyes through the use of your camera.

If you’d like to bring your creation to life, many Timberland stores offer in-store customization depending on location.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

