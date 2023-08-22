Girls Generation’s Tiffany Young Named New House Ambassador for Moschino

Moschino has found its newest house ambassador in Tiffany Young.

As shared on Instagram, Young has been announced as the latest celebrity to represent the Italian luxury brand. Within her new role, the Girls Generation star will notably star in the label’s upcoming fall 2023 campaign, as mentioned in the post’s caption.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Moschino family,” Young said in a statement in the post’s caption. “I can not wait for this exciting journey with such a storied Italian House.”

Young’s appointment at Moschino is the latest instance of a South Korean pop, or “K-pop” celebrity — Young herself was born and raised in California, though she’s been a member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation since 2007 — being named an ambassador for a fashion house this year.

Following a rise in K-pop’s popularity in the 2020’s, stars like Jackson Wang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé have been appointed as representatives for brands including Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior and Celine. This has only increased in 2023, with K-pop musicians J-Hope and Felix, Momo, Taeyong and Vernon respectively named house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Loewe and Kenzo, as well.

Young’s ambassadorship news is also Moschino’s latest announcement following the departure of creative director Jeremy Scott in March 2023. However, Scott hasn’t fully left fashion after stepping down — as evidenced by his upcoming appearance as the host of the Supima Design Competition’s 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.