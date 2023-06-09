×
Teyana Taylor Channels Fairytale Glamour in Jordan-Inspired Ballgown for ‘A Rose From Harlem’ Sneaker Release

Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Variety
Teyana Taylor dropped another major surprise on her fans earlier this week.

The singer and actress has unveiled a star-studded short film in promotion of her new collaboration with the Jordan Brand.

The fairytale-inspired video pays homage to Taylor’s Harlem roots and promotes her new Women’s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneaker, which sold out in minutes following their release on June 1.

Taylor’s commercial sees her directing and taking a leading role with an A-list cast including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, DJ Khaled, as well as her two daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. The video also features appearances by New York’s most beloved rappers such as Fabulous, Remy Ma, Lola Brooks and Maino.

Of course, Taylor was fashionably dressed in the quick clip. The “Bare Wit Me” musician made sure to commit to the romantic theme, sporting a vibrant red Jordan-inspired ballgown that is embossed with Michael Jordan’s signature #23 at the center.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer complemented the voluminous dress with a matching red half-up, half-down hairdo. Taking things up a notch, she accessorized with a collection of statement gold jewelry, including dangling earrings and layered gold necklaces.

The Teyana Taylor x Wmns Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneaker. Courtesy of GOAT

Completing the “A Thousand and One” star’s wardrobe was her very own Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneaker. The silhouette’s design is highlighted by an all-leather upper and features a white base with forefoot and heel overlays in gym red and chocolate brown. An embroidered red Swoosh spiked with green thorns adorns the right shoe, while the opposite shoe is accented with a black leather Swoosh outlined in zigzag stitching.

Despite selling out following their release, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneaker is currently available on retail sites like Goat and StockX.

Taylor’s debut collaboration with Jordan arrived with coordinating apparel. The collection included fleece joggers, a long-sleeve mesh top, tank top, T-shirt, and a varsity jacket with embroidered rose on the chest and a floral interpretation of the Jumpman logo on the back.

PHOTOS: See more of Teyana Taylor’s style through the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

