Teva Elevates Its Signature Sandals With Pops of Color for Pride 2023

Teva is strapped down for Pride Month, thanks to colorful new versions of its signature sandals.

The environmentally conscious brand has launched an all-gender capsule collection of shoes for Pride Month, crafted in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. The $55 to $90 line features two of the brand’s sandal styles in three new colorways.

The first is the $90 Hurricane XL2 Ampsole Brite sandal, with the pair’s uniquely thick, chunky recycled rubber outsole cast in ombré rainbow hues. The set is complete with its staple quick-drying webbing, crafted sustainably with recycled plastic from Reprove polyester yarn by Unifi.

Teva’s Pride 2023 Hurricane XL2 Ampsole Brite sandals. Courtesy of Teva

The second shoe in the line is the $55 Original Universal Gradiate — the brand’s staple flat water sandals, complete with molded EVA midsoles, footbeds and rubber outsoles for added comfort.

The style’s signature hook-and-loop-closed webbing straps — crafted with recycled plastic sourced from Reprove polyester yarn by Unifi — are cast in a degradé hue of rainbow tones for the occasion.

Teva’s Pride 2023 Original Universal Gradiate sandals. Courtesy of Teva

Additionally, the Original Universal Gradiate is also cast in a lighter palette with white soles and white, pink and pale blue-striped straps in an homage to the transgender community and their flag.

Teva’s Pride 2023 Original Universal Gradiate sandals. Courtesy of Teva

Teva is also taking charitable strides for Pride Month. Apart from the Pride shoe collection, the brand is also donating $20,000 to One•n•ten’s Camp OUTdoors programs, which help LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC youth nurture their leadership skills, sense of community and personal empowerment.

Teva is the latest brand to release a limited-edition collection for Pride Month this year. So far, fashion and footwear labels, including Coach, Calvin Klein, Vans, Converse, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister and Park & Ronen.