Loewe Taps NCT’s Taeyong as Their New Brand Ambassador

Loewe has tapped NCT’s Taeyong as their latest brand ambassador.

The news broke today on Loewe’s Instagram along with a caption that read, “A new global ambassadorship—Loewe and Taeyong are pleased to announce the start of an exciting new journey together.”

The hitmaker is expected to attend Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris on Sunday. In hindsight, the exciting union was a no-brainer given the rapper’s affinity for Loewe.

Comprised of over 20 members, NCT is divided into five different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT DoJaeJung. The group was created in 2016 with double digital singles “The 7th Sense” and “Without You.” Beyond the boy band, Taeyong also participates in solo work. In fact, the South Korean star has just released his debut solo album titled “Shalala” on June 5.

Only a month earlier, fellow NCT member Jeno was brought on as Ferragamo’s brand ambassador. The brand’s current creative director Maximilian Davis spoke about the partnership with Jeno fondly.

“Jeno Lee has a charismatic personality and an uncanny ability to connect with a young international audience through his music, style and persona,” said David. “We’re driven by the same passion in our creativity and feel fortunate to have him join Ferragamo,” he continued.

The “Shalala” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by luxury brands. Top stars from BTS, Blackpink, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry.

