×
Read Next: Amid a Weak Quarter, Shoes Are a Bright Spot for Dick’s Sporting Goods
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Stray Kids’ Felix Becomes Louis Vuitton’s Newest House Ambassador

Elle, Elle Korea, Louis Vuitton, house ambassador, K-Pop.
Lucas Wong of NCT leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019
Jisoo of Blackpink leaves the Burberry showBurberry show, Departures, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry
Sunmi in the front rowPrada show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 18 Sep 2019
Blackpink - Rose in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

Stray Kids’ Felix is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador.

The collaboration, which was announced today via Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, marries the creative stylings of the French powerhouse and the vibrant world of K-Pop. Their union was a no-brainer given that prior to the exciting announcement, the Australian South Korean-born rapper attended Louis Vuitton’s prefall 2023 Women’s show in Seoul presented on the Italian island of Isola Bella.

Felix was also dressed in Louis Vuitton’s wears while performing with his fellow bandmates at 2023 Lollapalooza in Paris.

“I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador. I discovered Felix when I presented my Prefall collection in Seoul,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections. “It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented, I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style says.”

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment with their song “District 9.” The boyband is comprised of eight members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The K-Pop act rose to prominence with the release of their hit song “Miroh” in 2019.

Since then, the band has played some of the biggest stages in the world including Lollapalooza. Beyond Felix, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was recently tapped as Versace’s brand ambassador. Additionally, the band was nominated at the 2023 MTV VMAs for best K-Pop group.

The “Case 143” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by a prominent brand. BTS, TXT, IVE, Blackpink, Enhypen, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior and Prada to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry. Backed by fiercely loyal fanbases, South Korean idols bring star power to just about any brand they touch.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Chunky Sneakers

BTS arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018
BTS’ Red Carpet Style Through the Years
View Gallery20 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stray Kids' Felix Joins Louis Vuitton as Their House Ambassador
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad