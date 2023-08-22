Stray Kids’ Felix Becomes Louis Vuitton’s Newest House Ambassador

Stray Kids’ Felix is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador.

The collaboration, which was announced today via Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, marries the creative stylings of the French powerhouse and the vibrant world of K-Pop. Their union was a no-brainer given that prior to the exciting announcement, the Australian South Korean-born rapper attended Louis Vuitton’s prefall 2023 Women’s show in Seoul presented on the Italian island of Isola Bella.

Felix was also dressed in Louis Vuitton’s wears while performing with his fellow bandmates at 2023 Lollapalooza in Paris.

“I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador. I discovered Felix when I presented my Prefall collection in Seoul,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections. “It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented, I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style says.”

Stray Kids debuted in 2018 under JYP Entertainment with their song “District 9.” The boyband is comprised of eight members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The K-Pop act rose to prominence with the release of their hit song “Miroh” in 2019.

Since then, the band has played some of the biggest stages in the world including Lollapalooza. Beyond Felix, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was recently tapped as Versace’s brand ambassador. Additionally, the band was nominated at the 2023 MTV VMAs for best K-Pop group.

The “Case 143” singer is just one of many K-Pop acts to be given ambassadorship status by a prominent brand. BTS, TXT, IVE, Blackpink, Enhypen, NewJeans, Big Bang, Astro, Aespa, IU, NCT’s Jeno, Hyuna and EXO have partnered with big names in fashion, from Dior and Prada to Louis Vuitton, bridging the gap between high fashion and the South Korean pop industry. Backed by fiercely loyal fanbases, South Korean idols bring star power to just about any brand they touch.

