Shaquille O’Neal Gets Green Pedicure With Toes Too Challenging for Nail Expert

Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to post a video of him at the nail salon, getting a pedicure. The NBA superstar showed his size 23 feet and asked for bright green nail polish.

“Enjoy and laugh and I hope you’re not sick,” he captioned the clip. In the video, you can see the nail salon worker playing the part of a pedicurist that is so disgusted by the athlete’s feet that she quits the job. “I don’t want your money. Your feet stink, these are the worse feet I’ve ever worked on. I quit!” she said, jokingly.

Later she posted more images smiling alongside the basketball star letting everyone know there was no real drama between them. “I look so tiny LOL. It was a pleasure meeting you! @shaq”

This is not the first time the former Laker displayed his painted toes during a television or social media appearance. Back in 2017, the basketball star took off his shoes and socks and bore it all during a segment of the basketball show “Inside the NBA on TNT.”

As a response to all the comments, memes and tweets, O’Neal took himself to a nail salon and posted a clip of him getting a pedicure to give his hated feet some love. That time he went with sparkling gold nail polish and shared up to 6 videos of the process.

Besides his stellar career as an athlete and NBA expert, the former basketball player is also a successful businessman. O’Neal is the second-largest individual shareholder of Authentic Brands Group, the company behind brand and retailer acquisitions including Forever 21, Barneys New York, JCPenney, Reebok, Vince and Hunter Boots.

Led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, the retail powerhouse recently announced the creation of “Authentic Studios,” a production studio that leverages Authentic’s sprawling brand portfolio to produce film, TV and commercial content. The studios currently consist of four labels, including O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, which recently produced SHAQ, and a four-part HBO docuseries.