Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child With husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams was vibrantly dressed to announce the birth of her second child. On Tuesday, the athlete shared a new Instagram post alongside husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia Ohanian, after giving birth to her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

For the picture, the tennis star simply wore a vibrant pink Gucci sweatshirt-style dress, complete with a white zipped neckline, drawstring and “GG” logo.

Ohanian sweetly shared the same photo in his own post, commemorating the special moment with Williams while deeming her the “GMOAT” (Greatest Mother of All Time). The occasion was also celebrated in the comments from the family’s community, including Billie Jean King, Lala Anthony, Arianna Huffington and even the Olympics’ official Instagram page.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian stated in his post’s caption. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. ‘Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.'”

To complete the celebration, Olympia’s account also shared a photo of the 4-year-old ecstatically holding her new sibling.

Previously, Williams welcomed her and Ohanian’s first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — also known as “Olympia” — in Sept. 2017.

(L-R) Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and her sister Isha Price at a ceremony during the 2022 U.S. Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2022, in Queens, New York. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

