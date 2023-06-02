Guinness World Record Holder Savanna Trapp Talks Mission Impossible of Finding High Heels for Her Size 16 Feet: ‘God Bless the Drag Queens’

In celebration of 2023 Pride Month, Guinness World Records shone a spotlight on queer basketball player Savanna Trapp.

Savanna is part of a family of five who hold the Guinness World Record for the tallest family in the world with an average height of 6-foot-8. A short video was posted to Guinness World Records’ Twitter on Thursday, which followed the athlete along as she bought a new pair of shoes, a task which proves to be almost impossible for Savanna given her impressive size 16 feet.

It can be tricky, as a part of the world's tallest family, to find shoes that fit… pic.twitter.com/ZxN3W9Ofl4 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 1, 2023

The lofty basketball star has an affinity for heels and owns a wide array of death-defying platform styles which she claims are for “standing only, no walking. Walking is not a thing in these.” In the video, Savanna tried on a pair of stiletto-style platform boots in a silvery chrome that added 12 inches once she put them on, making her 7-foot-8. For comparison, Savanna’s partner is only 5-foot-7.

“Everyone told me, ‘You’re so tall why do you need to wear heels?,” said the Minnesota native. “And I’d be like I’ll be damned if anyone tells me what I can and cannot wear. So I decided I was going to become excellent at wearing heels just to spite the world.”

The video saw Savanna head to a shoe store to try and find pairs that fit her. She revealed that she rarely shopped in-store because they rarely carried shoes that looked cute and fit her. The athlete expressed that the only way she could find shoes that fit was by shopping for heels in online stores that catered to Drag Queens. “God bless the Drag Queens..because without them I wouldn’t have cute high heels.”

