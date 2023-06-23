Salehe Bembury X Crocs: Every Clog, Slide and More Collaborations

Salehe Bembury and Crocs have become synonymous with the perfect collaboration. Their first-ever collaborative shoe release in 2021 turned Crocs’ classic clog style on its head. The innovative pairing has released a whole slew of styles and colorways since then.

Solidifying their union, in 2023, Bembury signed a two-year contract with Crocs and joined the brand as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection to oversee his signature style.

With that in mind, here, we’re rounding up Salehe Bembury X Crocs’ releases.

“Cobbler” Polex Clog

The newest addition to the Salehe Bembury x Crocs family is their Pollex Clog uniquely cast in a “Cobbler” colorway. The footwear features ventilation holes to promote air circulation and adjustable straps that offer the wearer a tailored fit. Unfortunately, the $85 foam clog won’t be available for purchase until Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. EST.

Salehe Bembury X Crocs “Cobbler” clog. Crocs

Kids “Slime” Clog

Both parties also created a Pollex clog in a “Slime” colorway for kids, marking their first children’s size release. The clog comes in kids’ and toddlers’ sizes in an eye-catching lime green shade with that signature all-over swirl detailing. The footwear is inspired by curiosity and playfulness along with Bembury’s own memories at summer camp. The kids’ clogs were released on June 1.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex clogs campaign. David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Crocs

Pollex Slides

Playing with other silhouettes, the duo launched their summery orange Pollex slides in “Citrus Milk” on May 25. The $70 style features a matte foam slip-on construction with rounded footbeds and textural outsoles that mimic their clog counterparts. More colorways of the slides are likely to come.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex slides. Courtesy of Crocs

Origins

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs first-ever collaborative shoe drop was on Dec. 14, 2021, on Crocs.com. The $85 style, called the Pollex clog, reinvented Crocs’ Classic clog style with an allover swirling texture inspired by Salehe’s very own fingerprints in both “Cucumber” and “Menemsha” tones. Menemsha is a Native American term that means calm waters.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs’ Pollex clog “Cucumber.” Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

Today, the average retail price for both styles ranges from $400 to $500 on sites like Grailed and StockX. Since its beginnings, the Pollex has been released in a multitude of colorways including a milky gray “Horchata,” black “Sasquatch,” a metallic silver “Urchin” shade, bright green “Crocodile,” “Stratus” white and an oceanic blue “Tide” shade among others.

Crocs Pollex Clog “Menemsha.” Courtesy of GOAT

