×
Read Next:  Top 5 NBA Draft Picks of All Time: From LeBron James to the Ball Brothers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Salehe Bembury X Crocs: Every Clog, Slide and More Collaborations

Crocs Pollex Clog, foam, collaborations.
A Guide to Salehe Bembury X Crocs Collaborations
A Guide to Salehe Bembury X Crocs Collaborations
A Guide to Salehe Bembury X Crocs Collaborations
A Guide to Salehe Bembury X Crocs Collaborations
View Gallery
View Gallery26 Images
Share

Salehe Bembury and Crocs have become synonymous with the perfect collaboration. Their first-ever collaborative shoe release in 2021 turned Crocs’ classic clog style on its head. The innovative pairing has released a whole slew of styles and colorways since then.

Solidifying their union, in 2023, Bembury signed a two-year contract with Crocs and joined the brand as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection to oversee his signature style.

With that in mind, here, we’re rounding up Salehe Bembury X Crocs’ releases.

“Cobbler” Polex Clog

The newest addition to the Salehe Bembury x Crocs family is their Pollex Clog uniquely cast in a “Cobbler” colorway. The footwear features ventilation holes to promote air circulation and adjustable straps that offer the wearer a tailored fit. Unfortunately, the $85 foam clog won’t be available for purchase until Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. EST.

Crocs Pollex Clog, foam, collaborations, cobbler.
Salehe Bembury X Crocs “Cobbler” clog.Crocs

Kids “Slime” Clog

Both parties also created a Pollex clog in a “Slime” colorway for kids, marking their first children’s size release. The clog comes in kids’ and toddlers’ sizes in an eye-catching lime green shade with that signature all-over swirl detailing. The footwear is inspired by curiosity and playfulness along with Bembury’s own memories at summer camp. The kids’ clogs were released on June 1.

Crocs, Pollex clogs, clogs, foam clogs, kids clogs, kids shoes, children's shoes, green clogs, summer clogs, summer shoes, kids summer shoes, toddler shoes
Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex clogs campaign.David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Crocs

Pollex Slides

Playing with other silhouettes, the duo launched their summery orange Pollex slides in “Citrus Milk” on May 25. The $70 style features a matte foam slip-on construction with rounded footbeds and textural outsoles that mimic their clog counterparts. More colorways of the slides are likely to come.

Crocs, Salehe Bembury, Crocs x Salehe Bembury, collaborations, footwear, slides, foam slides, textured slides, colorful slides, drawings, shoe drawings, campaigns, David LaChapelle
Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex slides.Courtesy of Crocs

Origins

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs first-ever collaborative shoe drop was on Dec. 14, 2021, on Crocs.com. The $85 style, called the Pollex clog, reinvented Crocs’ Classic clog style with an allover swirling texture inspired by Salehe’s very own fingerprints in both “Cucumber” and “Menemsha” tones. Menemsha is a Native American term that means calm waters.

Crocs, Salehe Bembury, clogs, rubber clogs, textured clogs, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Jess Hu, Cynthia Erivo, campaign, collection
Salehe Bembury x Crocs’ Pollex clog “Cucumber.”Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

Today, the average retail price for both styles ranges from $400 to $500 on sites like Grailed and StockX. Since its beginnings, the Pollex has been released in a multitude of colorways including a milky gray “Horchata,” black “Sasquatch,” a metallic silver “Urchin” shade, bright green “Crocodile,” “Stratus” white and an oceanic blue “Tide” shade among others.

Crocs Pollex Clog, foam, collaborations.
Crocs Pollex Clog “Menemsha.”Courtesy of GOAT

PHOTOSTake a look at all of the celebrity Crocs collaborations you should know about.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals
Best Clogs for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Guide to Salehe Bembury X Crocs Collaborations
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad